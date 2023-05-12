Disney’s Original Tinker Bell Returns to Disneyland for 94th Birthday

Disney’s original Tinker Bell just celebrated her 94th birthday in the most enchanting way possible – surrounded by the magic of Disneyland.

Before Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), actress Margaret Kerry was the name associated with Tinker Bell. While the character was portrayed as non-verbal in the original 1953 animated film (just as in the recent live-action remake), Kerry played a pivotal role in bringing the mischievous fairy to life.

A skilled dancer, the actress was hired to spend an impressive six months at the Disney Studios, pantomiming the character’s iconic motions. The studios provided Kerry with various props – including a remarkable giant keyhole mounted on a stand and a pair of oversized scissors, which were used in the memorable scene where Tinker Bell finds herself trapped in a jewelry box – to film her movements as reference for animators.

Kerry’s contributions extended beyond Tinker Bell’s physical movements. She also lent her voice and provided additional reference for Neverland’s red-haired mermaid – specifically, the one who starts trying to pull Wendy into the water. A true Disney icon.

Tinker Bell has long served as a mascot for Disneyland, so it’s only fitting that the actress spent her birthday at the happiest place on earth. Twitter user @ObservantView shared a picture of Kerry on her big day – strolling through the Park hand in hand with none other than Peter Pan.

While fans recently witnessed a new incarnation of Tinker Bell in the new (and not-so-popular) Peter Pan & Wendy film, portrayed by Yara Shahidi, Margaret Kerry’s legacy remains indelible. Her contributions paved the way for the enduring popularity of the character, who’s arguably second only to Mickey Mouse in terms of her presence in Disney branding.

At the grand age of 94, it’s heartwarming to still see Kerry playing a part in the Disney magic. While the actress has faced challenges in recent years thanks to her diagnosis with prosopagnosia, a condition that impairs her ability to recognize faces, she recently found her own fairytale ending fitting for any Disney classic: after 70 years, she reconnected with her former boyfriend, World War II veteran Robert Boeke, before marrying on Valentine’s Day, 2020. Now that’s a happily ever after.