‘Tangled’ Live-Action Remake Reportedly Getting Controversial Director

As more rumors circulate around the potential Tangled (2010) live-action remake, industry insiders say that Disney is eying a specific director. And to say that he’s divisive is an understatement.

Alongside The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tangled brought the Walt Disney Company back to its princess and fairy tale roots. The film follows Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), a maiden with incredibly long hair stuck in a tower. She soon leaves the tower to find the origin of floating lights in the sky with the aid of Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), a dashing thief. However, their attempts to reach the Kingdom of Corona are nearly thwarted by the villainous Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy).

The film is a beautiful love story that has earned its share of fans over the years. So when rumors began to spread that Disney was working on a live-action remake, they were beyond excited. The excitement increased further when another rumor circulated that Florence Pugh might be playing the popular Disney princess. However, the enthusiasm was curtailed when a controversial director was reported as a favorite for the Walt Disney Company.

Disney Has Its Heart Set on One Specific Director for ‘Tangled’ Remake

According to industry insiders, Disney is hoping to land a specific director to take control of their live-action remake of Tangled. And it is none other than cinema auteur Baz Luhrmann.

The Academy Award-nominated director is well-known for his frantic visual style that people either love or hate. There is no in-between when it comes to Baz Luhrmann. Some of his films are considered instant classics, like Strictly Ballroom (1992), Romeo+Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and Elvis (2022). Others have received more mixed reactions, like Australia (2008), The Great Gatsby (2013), or his television series The Get Down (2016-2017). One thing is certain: you won’t be forgetting one of his movies.

While insiders note that none of this has been confirmed, and some even suggest that this could be a bad idea for Luhrmann, it remains an interesting prospect for Disney. Tangled is a gorgeous animated film, and if you want someone to create a remake that is just as gorgeous but looks distinct from its predecessor, Baz Luhrmann is definitely the way to go.

Honestly, it seems like a great idea. Although Luhrmann’s last big hit was a biography, he is most well-known for his love stories. He is able to capture visceral emotion with his unique visual style. And it would lend itself well to Tangled and the Kingdom of Corona. If he could bring the same energy and angst to Tangled that he had in Romeo+Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, audiences would be in for a treat.

