New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Spotted at Disney Park

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally getting more Rapunzel representation in Disney Parks with a brand new Tangled (2010) ride!

Since its release, Tangled has solidified itself as a modern Disney classic. The film is inspired by the traditional Brothers Grimm fairytale of “Rapunzel,” telling the tale of an imprisoned princess with the same name who’s gifted with long, magical hair. As a child, she’s kidnapped by the villainous Mother Gothel, who plans to use her powers for selfish reasons – but upon her 18th birthday, Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) escapes her tower to explore the world with the help of thief Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi).

Considering how much Disney loves to incorporate its popular IP into its theme parks, it’s surprising that we don’t live in a world packed with Tangled attractions. Instead, we currently have a Tangled-themed bathroom (immaculately themed, but a bathroom nonetheless) at Magic Kingdom, a few character meet and greets, and appearances in shows such as “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.”

But that’s all about to change. Disneyland Paris is set to receive a Tangled attraction as a part of its ongoing Walt Disney Studios Park expansion, while Tokyo DisneySea will welcome an entire Tangled area in its Fantasy Springs expansion.

New pictures have emerged from the construction of the latter, revealing a sneak peek at an exciting addition to the land known as Rapunzel’s Forest. The centerpiece of the area will be a boat attraction, Tangled: The Ride, which seems like it’ll feature an incredible audio-animatronic of Rapunzel herself.

Pictures show Rapunzel’s tower at the beginning of the Tangled ride, in which Rapunzel herself can be spotted in the window – similar to the sequence early in the film where she sings “When Will My Life Begin?”

For now, very little else is known about the attraction. However, the tower is expected to serve as the hub of the area, while the rest of the land will be lit with lanterns in the evening and feature a restaurant, Tangled Tree Tavern.

Fantasy Springs is set to feature three themed areas, themed after Tangled, Frozen (2013), and Peter Pan (1953). It will also include a new luxury hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, offering direct access to the land. Fantasy Springs opens in the spring of 2024.

Which film do you wish had more representation in Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!