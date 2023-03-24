Iconic Disney Attraction Rethemed to Popular Princess

Tangled has become one of the most popular Disney animated films since its released in 2010.

Rapunzel is one of the most popular Disney princesses, and fans continue to love her to this day. However, unfortunately, the film has very little presence in the parks, with only a bathroom and a small rest area in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, as well as a parade float. For years fans have asked for Disney to give Rapunzel more, but as of yet, there haven’t been any changes.

One fan recently made a Twitter post saying that “it’s a small world” should be rethemed to a Tangled attraction, a boat ride makeover that would include extending the Corona bathroom area to the attraction’s location. She goes on to explain that it could be focused around the film’s lantern scene, but could also feature a scene passing Rapunzel’s tower, the Snuggly Duckling, and a “Little Mermaid style finale?”

Small World at Magic Kingdom should be gutted and changed to a Tangled boat ride and have the theming from the bathroom/rest area extended back to it to make a mini Corona area in Fantasyland — Grim Grinning Moose (Dan) (@MercurialMoose) March 20, 2023

Comments and reactions were mixed, with many in favor of giving Rapunzel an attraction, one comment even suggesting she take over Peter Pan’s Flight instead. However, other comments disagreed with retheming “it’s a small world” specifically, claiming that Disney doesn’t need to replace more original attractions with themed IPs. The classic boat ride was first featured at the World’s Fair in 1964, and has become an iconic attraction found at every Disney Park around the world. The ride itself is a message of peace, collaboration, and harmony, with a catchy song that can quickly become irritating if you get stuck.

Although Disney continues to phase out original attractions with characters and areas themed to their popular movies, “it’s a small world” seems like a nearly-untouchable Disney staple. That being said, Rapunzel has enough love and popularity that she’s long over due for a larger presence within the Parks. As Disney continues to announce major projects and upcoming plans, it’s possible that Tangled will eventually be given the recognition so many fans think it deserves.

Would you want to see a Tangled-themed attraction in the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!