‘Spider-Man’ Actor Denounces Method Acting

Method acting has become a major focus in Hollywood over the last decade or so.

Heath Ledger and Jared Leto both claimed to have used method acting in their roles as Joker. Austin Butler method acted as Elvis so hard he still has the singer’s drawl years later. It’s become both a blessing and a curse to the film industry even as it’s become a joke to audiences.

While method acting can lead to some incredible performances, those are often interspersed with accounts of abuse, entitlement, and other issues when the actor becomes so enmeshed with the character they’re portraying. As such, it’s led to a string of actors calling out those who claim to rely on method acting.

Recently, Tom Holland spoke out about his opinions of Hollywood and the film industry as a whole, including how he works hard to keep his personal life separate from his career. He talked about people who “lose themselves” to Hollywood, including friends he’s known in the past. While he doesn’t call out method acting in as many words, it’s a clear reference to those who will do just about anything to portray a character, especially one that may be so different from their actual self.

Lady Gaga may be one example of a method actor in regard to her latest endeavor as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Rather than going by Lady Gaga, which is the stage name she uses to keep herself separate from her musical persona, the singer reportedly wouldn’t answer to anyone unless addressed as “Lee,” not even when called by her real name, Stefani.

Joker: Folie à Deux cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently revealed the strange interactions he would have with the actress on set, claiming that he felt they were constantly disconnected, until he started to call her by Lee. It appears as though “Lee” is a sort of nickname for “Harley,” which could be the star’s way of keeping herself connected to the character throughout the duration of filming.

