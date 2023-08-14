It’s Now or Never, Disney’s Reboot Must Include Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is one of the few actresses that can help Disney make a huge comeback at the box office.

After appearing in Marvel’s Black Widow (2021), Florence Pugh has continued her streak of appearing in huge blockbuster movies. She starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) and will be in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (2023) later this year. Pugh’s career has spanned across several genres as she has starred in movies with Greta Gerwig, an A24 horror movie, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pugh is just one of the more versatile actresses in Hollywood, and she is in the perfect position to help Disney.

Bob Iger made it clear that Disney needs to make some cutbacks and improve the quality of certain projects. That’s why Marvel Studios is taking a second look at their projects to ensure their quality is better, and Star Wars won’t be creating as much content from now on, which is helpful for Disney right now but doesn’t solve their main problem. Disney needs to gain fans’ trust back that they can make movies worth watching in theaters.

There is no reason not to wait a few months and have the movie available on Disney+ right away. Fans right now don’t see a reason to take their kids out to the theaters because Disney’s streaming platform encourages families to stay at home and watch their latest films. At the box office, Disney has lost their spot as the top earner.

Warner Bros. Discovery is having tremendous success at the box office, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) and Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Bros. (2023) has surpassed a billion at the box office when James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) made just over $800 million. It’s clear that Disney’s reign at the box office has been challenged, and unless things change, they won’t be able to reclaim their spot.

Here’s how Florence Pugh can help Disney. Reports are circulating that the actress is being considered for Rapunzel in Disney’s live-action reboot of the Disney princess. Pugh must star as the Disney princess, and with her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney has a good chance to make millions of dollars. Pugh’s status continues to grow, and Disney can use that to their advantage.

Not everyone can star as Rapunzel, but fans already love the actress, and many seem to agree that she is the perfect actress to star as Rapunzel. Obviously, Tangled will need to find the right actor to star as Flynn Rider and everything else would fall into place. Disney needs Tangled to be a home run for the franchise because their recent live-action movies have all been box office disappointments for the most part. Disney’s crusade to cast the right actress/actor and diversify their movies is not bad, but fans are starting to get tired of Disney turning their classics into “woke” movies.

Florence Pugh can really help bring some of that box office magic back to Disney in the movies that matter. Star Wars and Marvel will always be around to make Disney millions, but their other content needs to be good for fans to have more faith in the company. It might not be what Walt Disney would have wanted, but that doesn’t mean the company can’t make more classics.

Watch Tangled on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Disney needs to hire Florence Pugh in more Disney movies? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!