Florence Pugh Fights Back Against “Pissed Off” Fans

Florence Pugh has made a name for herself as an indie film darling. She made her breakout acting debut in 2014 and has only continued her rise to stardom.

In 2019 she had three major films that helped turn her into a household name, Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. She’s recently starred in Don’t Worry Darling (2022) and voice acted for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022). However, it was her work with Marvel that had her fans in an uproar.

She joined the cast of Black Widow in 2021 as Yelena, Natasha’s sister. She’s since cameoed in Disney+’s Hawkeye and will be appearing in Thunderbolts later this summer. In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Pugh explained how disappointed her fans were when finding out their indie darling had gone superhero.

“So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever,’” she recalled. She explained that she was just working hard, and had always done several movies back-to-back, it just required organization and a focus on scheduling. While her role in the MCU may have introduced her to a different set of fans, Pugh continues to stun with her indie work.

She won a variety of nominations for her Netflix film The Wonder (2022) last year and is currently gearing up to star alongside Andrew Garfield for the upcoming A24 production We Live in Time while having just finished her work for Dune: Part Two, which is coming out later this year. Pugh has found fans in a variety of genres, from indie films to superhero franchises to sci-fi blockbusters and has gained recognition from the Oscars, BAFTAS, and Cannes Film Festival.

Florence Pugh is proving that actors don’t have to be pigeonholed into a specific role or character stereotype and that they can take on a project like Marvel while still devoting time to more creative projects. At 27 years old and with a wide variety of major starring roles already under her belt, it’s unlikely Pugh will be losing any fans over her career choices–if anything, she’s taking the world by storm.

