Disney Pushes Boundaries With Breathtaking Expansion

Exciting news as the most impressive Disney expansion sets an official opening date. Are you ready to explore this land of fantasy?

The Walt Disney Company is commemorating 100 years of wonder with the Disney100 celebrations across the entire company, including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.

And. at 100 years young, the company is committed to preserving Walt Disney’s legacy with constant efforts toward innovation and improvement, striving to provide the best and most magical experiences for guests of all ages at its parks worldwide — despite new concerns arising for the company.

Disney Parks worldwide are gearing up to welcome a series of magical and exciting new projects, including the upcoming opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland — a breathtaking expansion inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen (2013) — a brand-new land inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Zootopia (2016) at Shanghai Disney Resort, and an all-new immersive area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan (1953) and Mary Poppins (1964) and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen-inspired land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney World Resort is also set to undergo a series of massive transformations with projects ranging from new characters debuting at the parks, complete makeovers of beloved lands to bring new stories to life, exciting new expansions, huge changes to fan-favorite attractions, and more, breathing new life into the Orlando-based Disney Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT.

And at Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort, officials continue to push forward on a billion-dollar project aiming to bring a third theme park to life in the Southern California Disney Resort!

However, one of the most amazing expansion projects in development is at Tokyo Disney Resort. And we just heard exciting news about the upcoming land!

Disney recently revealed the official opening date for the long-awaited Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. The news were shared by the official Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) account on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that the breathtaking expansion is set to open on June 6, 2024.

JUST REVEALED Fantasy Springs, the newest themed port at Tokyo DisneySea, will open on June 6, 2024 The countdown is on! Featuring three areas inspired by the films Frozen, Peter Pan and Tangled, which one will you explore first?

Fantasy Springs will be the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea in Tokyo Disney Resort and will be home to four brand-new attractions: Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey inspired by Frozen, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival inspired by Tangled (2010), Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy inspired by the Tinker Bell series of animated movies, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure, inspired by Disney’s beloved classic Peter Pan — which will bring a “woke” change to the animated classic.

Additionally, guests can explore new restaurants, a merchandise shop, and more, each with their own unique charm to bring to life the worlds from the films through Disney’s storytelling.

Per a press release, guests may enter Fantasy Springs and enjoy the new locations and attractions by applying for a Standby Pass, available free of charge on the Tokyo Disney Resort app after entering the park, or by acquiring Disney Premier Access for an additional fee, which will allow them to enjoy the land’s attractions with a reduced wait time. However, only Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure are eligible for Disney Premier Access.

In the press release, Oriental Land Co. described the immersive lands as follows:

At Frozen Kingdom, with its beautiful views of the kingdom of Arendelle, guests can experience the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction and enjoy a heartwarming tale of two sisters that discover only true love can thaw a frozen heart, together with some of the well-known songs from the Disney Animation film Frozen. In Rapunzel’s Forest stands a tower where the long-haired princess, Rapunzel, has lived since she was a child. Here, guests can experience the Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival attraction and take a romantic boat ride to the annual Lantern Festival. Peter Pan’s Never Land offers spectacular scenery, which includes Captain Hook’s pirate ship and the iconic Skull Rock that guests may recall from the Disney Animation film Peter Pan. At the Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure attraction, guests join Peter Pan and his friends as they encounter Captain Hook and fly over Never Land. The Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies attraction in Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives, welcomes guests at fairy size to enjoy the changing seasons.

