New Attraction Sets Opening Date at Disneyland Resort

An exciting new attraction is ready to open its gates at Disneyland Resort, bringing more magic into Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Adventure is out there, and guests visiting Disneyland Park will soon have a chance to explore an all-new immersive attraction set to open very soon after a series of upgrades, changes, and an uncertain schedule.

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has created magical stories, wonders, and memories that have captivated generations of fans through its unique storytelling. Disney is commemorating this centennial with the Disney100 celebrations across the entire company, including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.

Of course, the heart of the celebrations is Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California. Home to Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure, Disneyland Resort has stayed true to Walt Disney’s legacy in constantly striving to provide magical experiences for guests of all ages with unique experiences and a commitment to innovation.

Disneyland and Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing, bringing new experiences to life and reimagining fan-favorite attractions — although the latter has stirred debate online — to include new stories into guests’ theme park experiences.

Great examples are the coming opening of World of Frozen, an immersive land inspired by Walt Disney’s beloved film Frozen, at Hong Kong Disneyland, and an all-new land inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie, Zootopia.

However, Disney also likes to revisit its history, exploring new possibilities to revive Walt’s legacy. And in doing so, a newly reimagined attraction is finally ready to welcome guests at Disneyland Park!

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently announced that guests will have the chance to “climb into” a new adventure, as the new Adventureland Treehouse is finally ready to welcome parkgoers once again, with an official opening date scheduled for November 10, 2023, in just a few weeks!

Get ready to climb into the new Adventureland Treehouse, opening in @Disneyland Nov. 10, 2023! 🌳 Check out newly released storyline details and artwork: http://di.sn/6016u5pgy

The reimagined attraction aims to “introduce a fresh story for the next generation of park goers to experience and enjoy.”

Disney teased the following details about the new walk-through attraction: “Among the tree’s massive boughs, you’ll find the mother’s music den, the sons’ nature room and the daughter’s astronomer’s loft. Firm on the ground will be a kitchen and dining room, plus the father’s art studio that will display hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each room. ”

The new Disneyland attraction replaces Tarzan’s Treehouse, which permanently closed in September 2021 as Disney cast members carried out an extensive refurbishment, removing several parts of the attraction. Tarzan’s Treehouse replaced the 1962 attraction “Swiss Family Treehouse,” a Disney Parks icon located in Adventureland at Disneyland Park.

While the future of the shut down attraction was uncertain, with initial rumors of an Encanto-inspired retheming, Disney revealed that the park would pay tribute to Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson exactly one year before its scheduled reopening date, on November 10, 2022.

The new Adventureland Treehouse, inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson, is making its exciting return to Adventureland, joining Indiana Jones Adventure, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, and Jungle Cruise.

