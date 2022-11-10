Disney Announces Future For Beloved Attraction, Major Changes to Come

Disney has finally announced the Park’s plans for a beloved attraction, bringing significant changes and more Disney magic.

If you’ve recently visited Disneyland Resort, you may have noticed that an iconic attraction has been unavailable with little official news regarding its future for over a year now. Cast Members have been hard at work at Tarzan’s Treehouse since September 2021, completely removing several sections of the attraction at Disneyland’s Adventureland.

When Disney finally admitted to a complete retheming of the attraction, rumors started going around regarding the future of Tarzan’s Treehouse, with fans believing that the Madrigal Family would make their way into Disneyland Park, as many thought that Disney would reimagine the attraction to turn it into an Encanto-inspired experience. However, the Park’s plans for this beloved Disney attraction were completely different.

As shared on Twitter (@DisneyParks), the Adventureland Treehouse will reopen in 2023 after going through a complete retheming, moving away from the 1999 Disney film Tarzan and instead paying tribute to the original treehouse built at Disneyland in 1962.

We are tree-mendously excited to share new details about the Adventureland Treehouse returning to @Disneyland park in 2023! 🌳 ✨ Read about how it will pay tribute to the original treehouse built in 1962 here: https://t.co/cZUn9NQ9rN pic.twitter.com/lR8gZjklY1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 10, 2022

The concept art shared by Disney shows a fresh new take on the original idea developed by Walt Disney and his Imagineers back in 1962 for the hit movie Swiss Family Robinson, with new areas for Guests to explore whether they are adventurous enough to climb the Adventureland Treehouse or if they’d rather stay on terra firma.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

Here, you will find fascinating rooms that the family in this new story created for one another. From the mother’s music den (as depicted in the concept art above) and the young sons’ nature room to the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, all things are fashioned from found objects, natural resources, and pure ingenuity. For those who would rather stay on terra firma, the bottom floor will showcase an ingenious kitchen and dining room, along with the father’s art studio, displaying hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each of the rooms.

The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs. Walt Disney Imagineers were delighted to bring this classic Disney attraction back in a fresh way, full of magic, enchantment and wonder. After all, who wouldn’t want to live in a tree in Disneyland?!

As of this article’s publishing, there is still no official reopening date for the Adventureland Treehouse, but hearing that this experience will return next year just adds to the excitement of all the amazing things coming to Disneyland Resort in 2023, starting with the long-awaited opening or Disneyland’s Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway on January 27, 2023, kicking off the 100 Years of Wonder celebrations across The Walt Disney Company.

Are you excited to see the Adventureland Tree house return to Disneyland with new Disney magic? Let us know in the comments below!