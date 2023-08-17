Disney Shuts Down Entire Land, Causes Chaos in the Park

As Disneyland faces the extended closure of a popular land, chaos ensues at the Park. A constant issue takes its toll.

Disneyland Resort is the Happiest Place on Earth, with fun attractions, unique immersive lands, magical character interactions, one-of-a-kind entertainment offerings, and more. But not everything is fun and games at Walt Disney’s original theme park, as a constant problem at the Park has taken its toll, forcing an extensive closure and causing chaos at Disneyland Park.

Sewage has proven to be a constant problem Guests face when visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, with reports of putrid smells dating back to Spring 2022 and recent incidents being shared online. And now, this constant problem is causing chaos at Disneyland Park.

Cast Members and Guests alike are struggling at Disneyland Park, as one of the most popular areas remains shuttered with construction walls, causing chaos in the Park and affecting thousands of Guests’ experiences at the Southern California theme park since last month.

Per an OC Register report, Guests visiting Disneyland Park are being forced to squeeze through a narrow pathway at the Adventureland entrance, which is shuttered with construction walls after a pipe burst in July under the themed land’s bathrooms. The construction walls have continued to creep further into the pathways of the heavily traveled entrance to Adventureland off the Park’s central hub.

According to the report, the narrow pathway under the bamboo Adventureland entrance is now only wide enough for two people to walk in and out of the land, causing heavy traffic in the area. Disneyland’s food and beverage team has reportedly insisted on keeping the Dole Whip stand open in front of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room despite the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds squeezing past.

Additionally, construction walls have closed the pathway between Frontierland and Adventureland that runs alongside Pioneer Mercantile — where Guests recently celebrated the disappearance of an iconic sight.

Unfortunately, Adventureland isn’t the only location in the Park facing subterranean pipe problems. Last week, a busted pipe under the Storytellers Cafe dining room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel forced the restaurant to be cleared and reservations to be canceled.

As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland officials have not revealed a timeline for Adventureland’s extended closure and construction works.

Adventureland has seen a lot of action this year, for better or worse, with Indiana Jones Adventure closing for months for an extensive refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse remaining unavailable after shutting down in September of 2021 for a complete reimagining.

Have you visited Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure lately? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!