Guests Distraught After Noticing “Putrid” Raw Sewage Smells Throughout Disney Park

A post on social media recently blew up after one Disney Guest claimed that the Park smells awful.

Although the Disney Parks have always had a reputation for being clean, in the past we have seen spots that could use some work. While slight weathering on buildings and trash cans piling up are not the biggest problems in the world, Guests have come to expect the best from the Disney Parks and Resorts, and for good reason. First of all, Disney is expensive and getting more so every day.

Secondly, Disney prides itself on being a clean, well-kept theme Park. These reasons make seeing trash and other issues in the Park that much more noticeable, and recently, several Guests pointed out a rather strange problem they noticed in the Resort.

In a post shared online, one Disney fan asked if anyone else had noticed a terrible smell permeate throughout the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The fan specifically related the smell to sewage or garbage and said they noticed it a few days ago. The post must have been relatable, as it got over 200 upvotes and over 100 different comments.

In the comments, various Disneyland fans and Guests alike shared their experiences with this smell, as well as what they thought was causing it. One user said they’ve noticed the “putrid” smell has “come and gone” ever since the Park reopened. They wondered if the smell is caused by a lack of upkeep and complete neglect during the Park’s closure.

Another fan reported smelling the smell around the Fantasyland of the Park, saying they “thought they had gone crazy”. Another chimed in saying the smell is really noticeable around the Red Rose Tavern. One Guest even claimed to see actual sewage in the moat area between Sleeping Beauty Castle. Another said they were “mortified” by the smell, especially smells coming out of drains.

One Guest claimed the smell is most noticeable around the Tiki Room and even at Pixar Pier in Disneyland California Adventure. The majority of commentators described smelling the smell at least a few times, meaning this problem is not just an isolated event.

Disney does have a lot of good smells, however, riddled throughout the Park. Thanks to smellitizers, Guests can enjoy the sweet smell of a bakery or the salty smell of popcorn as they walk by certain areas, deepening their immersion in the Parks!

