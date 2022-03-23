Father Refuses To Take “Abandoned” Daughter On Disney Trip

According to Newsweek, a rather tricky situation unfolded online recently, involving family troubles and a trip to Disney.

A story went viral on the internet recently where a grandmother has gained shared that her son is refusing to take his daughter on his family trip to Disneyland soon. The grandmother shared her issue and concerns to the popular Subreddit called “Am I the A**hole” where users can chat about and discuss various “sticky” situations like this one. The grandmother explained that after her son remarried, his daughter was left to be her responsibility more or less. Recently, however, her son told him that they were planning a trip to Disney without his daughter.

Once she heard this, she pleaded with her son to bring his daughter. “I told him that his daughter would be so excited and he should tell her on her birthday, and he just blankly told me she’s not coming, and the trip is for his boys,” wrote the anonymous grandmother. “I made it clear to him that he needed to bring her on the trip, and he just called me an a**hole—which he’s never done before—for trying to control him.”

On the actual Reddit post, users from across the world chimed in, voicing their concerns and opinions on the situation. “This man has abandoned his daughter. I wouldn’t be surprised if he only brings the toys because his wife makes him,” wrote one user, before adding: “That said, I wouldn’t recommend forcing this trip. His resentment will definitely spill over onto her, and she won’t have that great of a time. Others expressed similar statements, answering the question and name of the Subreddit.

“Your son is an a**hole, both for how he treats his daughter and how he treats you. He’s been content to leave Annabella with you; of course, he has, since he doesn’t have to own his own actions that way. He can drop off toys monthly and forget about her again,” shared another user.

The grandmother went back to the original post after the influx of support and confirmed that she is considering bringing up both the trip and fixing the family’s relationship with her son’s wife, saying “I know I’ll have to talk to her about things because maybe she’s the only one who can fix things since I think she may want this as much as Eva.”

That is where the story ends as of now, so we are not sure what happened or what will happen regarding this situation. We do hope that the young princess will soon be able to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

