Fans Rejoice as Unofficial “Flea Market” Vanishes From Disney

Disney’s unofficial “flea market” vanished from the Parks.

While Guests visit the Disney Parks and Resorts for all of the incredible rides and attractions found at each Park, there’s a lot more to do than just riding rides. From meeting characters like Mickey Mouse and Iron Man to enjoying delicious treats, there’s a whole plethora of fun activities to do at the Disney Parks that don’t involve strapping into a roller coaster at all.

One of the most popular and beloved hobbies of the Disney Parks is pin trading.

From EPCOT and Animal Kingdom in Florida to Disneyland Park in California, Guests can bring in their collection of Disney pins and trade with other Guests and Cast Members. This time-honored tradition dates all the way back to 1999 and has been a popular activity for Disney Park Guests ever since.

The hobby has become synonymous with the Disney Parks and has turned into quite a large community, with Guests bringing binders full of hundreds of pins. Unfortunately, certain parts of the Parks, specifically Disneyland, have become overtaken by these traders, leaving Guests with nowhere to relax.

Guests have complained about traders taking up precious seating at the Parks just to sit their huge collection of pins on. To our surprise, Disney seemingly does not care and does nothing to prevent this from happening. Some Guests even likened the sight to a “flea market.”

Here's the perfect example of a terrible guest at Disneyland. On the left traders taking up two benches. On the right a family's forced to sit on the ground and eat their meal. Disney needs to crack down on this crap. pic.twitter.com/dQsuFymEfn — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) August 16, 2022

However, it seems as though these traders have vanished, leaving these benches available for Guests to rest on once again.

A recent photo was shared online revealing that this area was vacant of all “flea market” pin traders, allowing Guests to actually use these benches once again.

Guests rejoiced at this sight, commenting on this rare sight. “It was nice, I sat there today for a bit to feel superior,” said one Guest. “I honestly think they suck. I thought it’s like a community thing to trade pins and the ones I saw are like grown dudes trying to make a buck,” said another. Some even called this a “miracle.”

Pin trading is an incredibly popular activity at the Disney Parks, but it’s unfortunate to see an entire area essentially blocked off from Guests due to this hobby.

Do you enjoy pin trading at the Disney Parks? What’s your favorite alternative activity at Disney?