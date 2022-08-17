Fans Call Out Pin Traders Blocking Bench, Claim Disney “Feels Like a Flea Market”

When at the Disney Parks and Resorts, there are so many fun things you can do. From riding new and exciting attractions to incredible parades and nighttime shows, Guests have a lot of options to choose from when spending a day at Disney.

One incredibly popular activity among Guests is pin trading. Introduced decades ago, pin trading was a staple of the Disney Parks for a long time. Guests can purchase pins from the Disney Parks and Resorts and trade with other Guests. Some pins are rarer than others, and you may have one another Guest was looking for, so there’s always the ability to trade up to something special.

Guests can also trade with Cast Members, though this process has been quite limited since COVID-19 broke out in early 2020. It is becoming more available once again, thankfully, as the Parks return to a more normal state.

Some Guests get super into pin trading and carry around hundreds of pins with them as they traverse the Parks. Unfortunately, sometimes people take advantage of this special activity, trading fakes or counterfeit pins as well as taking up space, as shown in a post on social media recently.

A tweet from RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) showed a rather blatant disregard for other Guests from some serious traders at the Disneyland Resort:Here’s the perfect example of a terrible guest at Disneyland. On the left traders taking up two benches. On the right a family’s forced to sit on the ground and eat their meal. Disney needs to crack down on this crap.

Here's the perfect example of a terrible guest at Disneyland. On the left traders taking up two benches. On the right a family's forced to sit on the ground and eat their meal. Disney needs to crack down on this crap. pic.twitter.com/dQsuFymEfn — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) August 16, 2022

In response to this photo, several Guests shared how they felt about this issue. One user said:

The hardcore punk traders who do this crap really are the worst, and definitely are part of the “unfavorable” demo that gives keyholders a bad name. @Disneyland really does need to crack down on them. It’s insane they are allowed to take up that much space.

Another user asked a very apt question:

With ticket prices and annual prices always going up, they bring in bags of $$, why cant they improve their park with more benches, better tables, improve their trollies? I go all the time and never had an issue finding a place to eat. Seems that family chose to sit there.

Another user said Disney is starting to feel like a “flea market”:

Could be streamers asking for money/paid content/pin traders. Some days Disney feels like a flea market.

This is not the first time we have seen an issue like this pop up at the Disneyland Resort, and fans have been very vocal about it ever since.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Do you pin trade at Disney?