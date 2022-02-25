Disney Park Makes MAJOR Change to Iconic Food Item

Recently, we reported on Walt Disney World reportedly discontinuing the iconic and fan-favorite citrus swirl from the Parks as it’s been missing from the menu and Mobile Order for quite some time. We also reported on the fact that Guests have not been able to find Goofy’s Candy Company’s assorted sour balls at any Walt Disney World shop, which is worrying a lot of fans.

Now, over on the West Coast, it seems Disneyland is making a major change to one of its iconic food items found at the ever-popular Cafe Orleans, found in New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park.

Cafe Orleans is typically known for the iconic Monte Cristo sandwiches, which are served with the fan-favorite garlicky parmesan Pommes Frites and Cajun spice rémoulade.

The Pommes Frites used to be thin, crispy fries but now it seems Disney has made a major change to these. Thanks to gothicrosie on Instagram, who shared Disney Hungry’s photo, we can see that the Pommes Frites are now much thicker.

Compared to the shoestring size they used to be, it looks like they are now between a regular and a steak size fry size. Check it out in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓖𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓬𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓮 (@gothicrosie)

For reference, this is what the Pommes Frites used to look like when they were shoestring size:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara 🌎World Disney Traveler🌏 (@not_your_typical_disney)

According to Disney Hungry, despite the change in fry shape and size, the Pommes Frites are still as good as ever, which is reassuring to hear!

Have you been to Disneyland recently? Do you prefer the old Pommes Frites or the new version? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Disneyland on your next family vacation to experience the two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.