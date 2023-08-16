Sewage Incident Ruins Disneyland Experience for Guests

Inside the Magic reported a sewage-like smell at Disneyland Resort over a year ago. More specifically, Disney Parks Guests noticed the “putrid” scent around Red Rose Tavern in Fantasyland, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room in Adventureland, and even Pixar Pier.

Despite its reputation for cleanliness, Disneyland Resort has struggled with custodial and maintenance staff shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic. Once well-kept, trash cans are overflowing; bathrooms are filthy. In the past year, multiple pipes burst at Disneyland Park, closing down entire lands and cutting power to numerous attractions.

Among these issues, Disneyland Resort hasn’t fixed its “sewage” stench. In a recent Reddit thread, Guests discussed the disgusting smell permeating Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“I truly don’t recall the smell [pre-pandemic] (and was a passholder then) but it is awful since they reopened,” u/petmama1234567 wrote.

“I just came back from a 7 day trip end of July (5 days in the parks) and agree completely about the sewage smell,” u/poppopboogie agreed.

Some Guests say the vile scent has gotten worse with time.

“I’ve noticed the sewage smell is worse around Tomorrowland, esp near Galactic Grill where you stand in line, at the bottom of the small set of stairs since there’s a vent right there,” u/Phased5ek recalled.

“The random sewage smells were the worst I remember them,” u/nerdgeekdorksports said.

But some Disney Parks fans argued that it’s not an easy fix.

“Sewer unfortunately is a combo Anaheim Disneys/ old pipes that aren’t meant for the amounts they handle…,” u/CocklesTurnip explained. “Unless they closed the parks for a few days when Anaheim was also ready to do their part I think it’s just something that has to be dealt with.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented publicly on sewage issues at the Disney Parks.

