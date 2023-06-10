Disney Shuts Down Multiple Attractions After Alleged Power Outage

Could a power surge (or a few of them) be to blame for yesterday’s multiple attraction closures in Disneyland Resort?

Why Are All These Disneyland Rides Closed? Possible Disneyland Power Surge?

Yesterday was a sad day for Guests as numerous attractions were closed throughout Friday, leaving Guests puzzled and angry. @2Josue2Furious (great username, by the way) on Twitter posting the following:

This is insane lmao pic.twitter.com/ln719JQ04A — josue (@2Josue2Furious) June 9, 2023

Per the tweet above, the following rides were closed yesterday:

Haunted Mansion

Incredicoaster

Indiana Jones Adventure

Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue!

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Disneyland gave no real reason as to why all these popular attractions were shut down. Some said it was due to ride refurbishments or possible maintenance work, but these are all speculative.

One user on Twitter did mention the following as the reason for the attractions shutting down unexpectedly:

We had a three power surges in the span of 7 minutes! — xochi (@oat_chai_) June 9, 2023

It would appear that a few power surges in less than 8 minutes led to Disneyland Resort closing down the above attractions for obvious safety reasons. But this is something we can not confirm or deny; I’m just the messenger.

June is part of Disneyland’s peak season, so to have nearly ten of their most beloved attractions down was not okay, especially for those families and Guests that paid to enjoy their weekend at Disneyland Resort. But you can not control everything, especially when a few power surges hit a major theme Park. There was no other word on injuries or anything like that, as this was likely primarily just another typical day in Cali. After doing some digging, I discovered that Peter Pan’s Flight and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride were the only attractions mentioned to be undergoing some minor refurbishments at this time.

