This Popular Disney Character Is Missing

Help! A beloved Disney character went missing today, and we can’t seem to find them!

The Star of Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe Is Missing! Send Help!

All jokes aside, a beloved and popular attraction in the Magic Kingdom was empty today. No other than Sonny Eclipse from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe went missing from his usual platform. Multiple Theme Park news sources reported on the matter just a few hours ago (we’re not the only ones freaking out about this missing character, so just relax and have some fun with this).

Although the tweet is a bit…on the mundane side of things, here’s a tweet from a Guest who recently discovered that the character was missing:

Dude tf I'm in cosmic ray's and the GOAT sonny eclipse is gone free my man — Derek/Charlie 🏳️‍⚧️ (#1 Pizzahead fanboy)💥 (@Pizzaheadyaoi) June 9, 2023

Why does this character matter, though? Well, it’s pretty simple – he is the GOAT. No, but seriously, the character is a beautiful addition to the dining experience within the Magic Kingdom that gives Guests a slew of catchy songs and an excellent performance from a Disney animatronic.

It would appear that, due to an alleged leak somewhere at the top of the cafe, Sonny Eclipse is nowhere to be seen, likely undergoing a standard refurbishment – or staying away from the leak as to avoid any damages.

Have you never heard of Sonny Eclipse? Allow me to educate you briefly.

Who Is Sonny Eclipse?

Sonny Eclipse is the star of Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, located inside the Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland. The cafe is a popular location where Guests can enjoy multiple enticing food and beverage options that the entire family can enjoy.

Sonny Eclipse is an audio-animatronic singer who plays an Astro-organ for families and Guests within the cafe area. You’ll find Sonny right in front of the main sitting area in the cafe. You seriously can not miss him.

There is a little bit of background surrounding this hit character. First introduced in 1995 after the Magic Kingdom Tomorrowland refurbishment, Sonny is a Zorkie musician from the city of Yew Nork on his home planet of Zork. His world mainly comprises methane clouds on the surface, forcing his species to live underground.

Now on Earth, Sonny Eclipse is the star of Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Tomorrowland, and Guests have been watching him since the mid-90s. There’s no telling when or how soon he will be back to perform, but rest assured; he’ll be back in no time. Disney is great at caring for its stars, especially those that have been around for nearly 30 years.

