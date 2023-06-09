Disney Park Apologizes After Putting Guests in Danger

Tokyo Disneyland is in hot waters after issuing an apology letter and a tweet from their official Twitter after discovering that Disney Park had put dozens of Guests in danger.

Tokyo Disneyland Issues Public Apology

Tokyo Disneyland issued an official statement and a tweet after discovering that they had endangered the lives of dozens of Guests.

Per the official statement released by Disney Park, Tokyo Disneyland’s Oriental Land Company was forced to submit a formal apology this morning after it was found that one of the steam trains on the Western River Railroad attraction located within the Park was in operation for nearly four weeks after multiple safety checks had expired.

A PDF copy of that letter of apology was obtained, and you can click here to read it in its entirety, although the writing is in Japanese. Luckily, I was able to run the letter through an AI-generated translator and got the following (it might not be the complete and word-for-word translation, but here it is):

Tokyo Disneyland® Western River Railroad Boiler Performance Inspection Expired A boiler installed in the “Western River Railroad” attraction at Tokyo Disneyland® is scheduled to operate from May 18, 2023 to June 5, 2023. The boiler in the “Western River Railroad” attraction at Tokyo Disneyland® was used from May 18, 2023 to June 5, 2023 with the boiler performance inspection expired. The boiler was used from May 18, 2023 to June 5, 2023 and the train was in operation. Information on the vehicles of the attraction in question Vehicle name: “Mississippi The boiler performance inspection was valid from May 18, 2022 to May 17, 2023. Period of operation after expiration: May 18, 2023 – June 5, 2023 (19 days) (Number of guests during this period: 58,069)

2. background of discovery At around 9:00 a.m. on June 6, 2023, in preparation for planned maintenance, we checked the boiler performance inspection list of the “Mississippi” and found that the boiler was not functioning properly. The boiler performance inspection certificate of the “Mississippi” was checked around 9:00 a.m. on June 6, 2023 in preparation for planned maintenance, and it was discovered that the boiler performance inspection had expired. As a result, the operation of the car, which was being prepared for operation at the garage, was immediately suspended, and the operation of the car from that day onward was halted.

The company has four cars in its fleet. We have four vehicles in our fleet, and after the discovery on June 6, the expiration dates of the boiler performance inspections for the other three vehicles were all suspended. *We have four vehicles, and after the incident was discovered on June 6, we confirmed that the expiration dates of the boiler performance inspections for the other three vehicles had not expired. Cause of Occurrence The expiration dates of the boiler performance inspections were incorrectly recognized, and plans for boiler maintenance were made. The management system to check the incorrect plans for boiler performance inspections was not in place. We sincerely apologize for the confusion caused to many people, including guests using the attraction in question, by the occurrence of this situation. We sincerely apologize for any confusion this situation may have caused to guests using the attraction in question and to many others. We take this incident very seriously and will work to prevent a recurrence by strengthening our management system.

Tokyo Disneyland has released no other official statement at this time. There is no official word from Disney either, as this investigation into the danger this Disney Park put its Guests continues to make its way through the proper channels.

Still, this Disney Park did the right thing by issuing a formal apology letter to its Guests, as anything could have happened to those who got on the steam train. Anything from a fire breaking out to an explosion could have quickly gone down.

The Western River Railroad attraction lets Guests board authentic steam trains as they take a trip through Adventureland, Critter Country, and Westernland. Guests can experience a fun, relaxing ride through the Park from a tropical jungle to the old American West.