Pipe Burst Closes Down Disney Attraction Indefinitely

There aren’t many places more magical to visit than Disneyland Resort.

The popular Resort area, which houses Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure, is known as “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

Guests visiting Disneyland Park are treated to many iconic attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Indiana Jones Adventure, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain.

One of the most unique attractions at Disneyland is none other than Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage.

The Tomorrowland attraction, which features all the characters from the beloved Disney Pixar animated classic Finding Nemo (2003), takes Guests on a journey inside a real submarine.

However, it seems that the attraction might be closed for a while after a reported pipe burst.

Disney has not confirmed this report, but it should be noted that the attraction has been listed as “Temporarily Closed” all day on the Disneyland app.

The alleged incident also affected Autopia, but the attraction has since reopened.

Here’s how Disneyland describes Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage:

“With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish. Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.). Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor. Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special “sonar hydrophones,” you can hear what everyone’s saying! Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out!”

Walt Disney World Resort has a very similar attraction for Disney Park Guests to enjoy at EPCOT in The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The attraction doesn’t have a submarine, but instead allows Guests to ride in their own clamshells and then enjoy a world-class aquarium at the ride’s exit.

What do you think of Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage being closed? Let us know in the comments!