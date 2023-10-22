Guests Fear for “Assured Death” Aboard Disney Ride

A guest is demanding immediate action from Disney after facing an “assured death” aboard an iconic Disney Parks ride.

Unfortunately, not everything is wishes came true at Disney Parks, as a family recently suffered a traumatizing experience after coming face to face with an “assured death” aboard one of the most thrilling rides in Disneyland Paris.

User @StoryThemeParks recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to demand Disney take action to resolve the shocking experience aboard Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain in Discoveryland, as they claimed they and their family were “traumatized by the presence of Star Wars in Space Mountain.”

The user mentioned that the ships firing at guests while riding the attraction “illustrate assured death, which can be very shocking.”

The ride’s official description does state that guests will “blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer” with “a frenzy of red and green blasted fire.” However, these special effects could cause no physical harm to any guests riding the attraction.

Regardless, user @StoryThemeParks demanded Disney to “please remove Star Wars from this attraction” following the traumatizing event.

(Translated) WHOA @DisneylandParis, me and my family were traumatized by the presence of Star Wars in Space Mountain. Indeed, the ships firing at us clearly illustrate assured death, which can be very shocking. Please remove Star Wars from this attraction.

OULA @DisneylandParis, moi et ma famille avons été traumatisés par la présence de Star Wars dans Space Mountain. En effet, les vaisseaux qui nous tirent dessus illustrent clairement la mort assurée, ce qui peut être très choquant. Veuillez retirer Star Wars de cette attraction. pic.twitter.com/BsFPskxMf1 — Story Parks ✏️✨ (@StoryThemeParks) October 20, 2023

Despite the unpleasant experience, it is unlikely that Disney will remove Star Wars from Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain, as the company has not revealed any plans to enforce any changes at the Discoveryland attraction.

Disneyland Paris describes Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain as follows:

Star Wars Takes Over Space Mountain Launch yourself into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain for a thrilling takeover of a classic space attraction. Enlist in the Rebel Alliance and attend a briefing from Admiral Ackbar. Your mission – to pilot a reconnaissance vessel and spy on an Imperial Star Destroyer. It’s a Trap! To the Admiral’s despair, the Empire is expecting you, welcoming your arrival from hyperspace with open armaments. It’s down to you and your X-wing escort to blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer. Will the Force be strong with you? With a frenzy of red and green blaster fire, the wicked whirr of TIE fighters and a stunning Star Wars™ score, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain is a jaw-dropping experience fit for the most fervent followers of the Force.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a famous Disney ride has made guests fear for their lives. Inside the Magic reported on a guest’s “near death experience” aboard The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World Resort, which caused severe trauma for him.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic's personal views on Disney Park operations.