Demolition of Disney’s Beloved Space Mountain Coaster Begins

Significant work has begun at Space Mountain

While the Disney theme parks may be famous for their selection of classic dark rides, guests will still find some thrilling roller coasters here as well. From Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are quite a lot of intense experiences that guests can enjoy. Walt Disney World is home to some of the newest roller coasters produced by Walt Disney Imagineering.

In 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opened at EPCOT, making it the park’s first-ever roller coaster.

This exhilarating experience places guests on a mission to, well, “guard the galaxy” alongside Marvel’s loveable crew of misfits. The ride features an inverted launch, meaning guests are propelled through the ride backward. The attraction will also choose one of six songs at random, giving guests a unique experience and a reason to ride it over and over.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is the newest roller coaster from Disney and is a thrilling experience. Guests strap into a motorcycle-like ride vehicle, giving them the feeling of actually riding a light cycle. The coaster took several years to create, and we have to say, we’re so glad that it finally opened at Magic Kingdom. Due to the lengthy construction, the iconic Walt Disney World Rairoad was forced to close and cease all operations for several years.

Eventually, TRON Lightcycle/Run did open and has already become a fan favorite.

However, a discussion about Disney Park roller coaster would not be complete without mentioning Space Mountain.

Space Mountain is an iconic part of the Disney theme parks and can be found at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris in Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. While it may not be the most advanced roller coaster in the world, it’s a testament to Walt Disney Imagineering’s creativity and ability to create something out of essentially nothing. For most of the ride’s experience, guests are in the dark.

However, guests are totally convinced they’re actually traveling at high speeds through space. Over the years, Space Mountain has remained relatively the sea across all theme parks, though this is about to change significantly.

Over at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, Space Mountain is about to receive a major overhaul, one that will take several years and millions of dollars.

Disney first revealed this massive project last year, sending a shock to the Disney Park community as a whole. In 2022, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that it would be completely overhauling its Tomorrowland area. This massive, multi-million dollar project will take several years and means the permanent closure of Space Mountain as we know it.

The entire Tomorrowland section of the park will also be upgraded significantly.

New photos reveal more work happening on the project, with the area surrounding Space Mountain itself turning into a massive construction site. The entire area is filled with crames, mounds of dirt, and various pieces of construction equipment. Space Mountain will close permanently sometime in 2024.

The Oriental Land Company stated that the new attraction and Tomorrowland Plaza are slated to open in 2027. According to the report, the major renovation will cost a projected 56 billion Japanese Yen (approx. $438 million). The Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Some of the most iconic Disney rides and attractions are found at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and even Splash Mountain.

While both American versions of Spalsh Mountain closed in early 2023 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the third and final version found at Tokyo Disneyland will remain as-is.

Do you enjoy Space Mountain? What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?