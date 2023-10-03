‘Princess and the Frog’ Tears Down Another Disney Location

Princess and the Frog has taken down yet another iconic Disneyland location.

When guests visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, they typically expect to have a magical vacation at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Anaheim theme parks were the first ever created by Walt Disney and hold nostalgia for Disney fans worldwide. So, when things do not look picture-perfect or appear as advertised in the fairy tale commercials that fans are promised, a Disney trip can quickly turn down south.

One thing that can cause upset with guests when they visit Disneyland Resort is construction. It is nearly inevitable to avoid construction when you visit Disneyland, or Walt Disney Worl, for that matter. Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built; facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disneyland has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, guests can create wear and tear on the parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

Typically, when it is just one ride that is out of commission, it could be sad for some guests, but it will not ruin the entire vacation. When guests start to see multiple attractions closed down, scrims covering significant sections of the park, fences up, and hear construction around them, that can be a different story.

Recently, Disneyland has been under a ton of construction. Thankfully, San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure has just opened, clearing up that construction. However, Disneyland Park still has a lot of work to do. Splash Mountain shut down forever a few months ago, and now, there is a lot of work being done in Critter Country to complete Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog IP has also just opened Tiana’s Palace.

Tarzan’s Treehouse is also closed and is currently being rethemed to the Swiss Family Robinson IP, much like Walt Disney World Resort. There will also be Disney S.E.A. theming for Disney’s Secret Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Tons of Fantasyland is also entirely covered by construction walls, as is a lot of Downtown Disney, home to World of Disney, as well as many eateries and defunct locations like the demolished Uva Bar.

Recently, it was revealed that the Jazz Kitchen would have a new look. The once 90’s style eclectic look with music instruments being dangled above the larger than life signage creates a fun, New Orleans immersive world, but now, that look is gone.

Jazz Kitchen is where guests at Downtown Disney go to purchase the iconic Disneyland beignets, and now has a much more sleek look.

Overall, we have seen Disney move into a direction of a more uniform appearance and less of the fun creative, character-filled theme. We have seen this specifically at Walt Disney World in the main World of Disney store in Disney Springs. The ceilings were once flooded with Disney characters like Peter Pan, Aladdin, Jasmine, and so much more, and now remain empty in design. Many hotels resort gift shops that have been redone have also been maximized for space instead of themes.

We have even seen hotel refurbishments remove theming at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, especially with their new rooms and their Carousel Coffee location, which looks a lot more like a Marriott breakfast spot instead of a magically Imagineered haven that transports guests.

Now, a conversation has sparked online regarding Jazz Kitchen, with hundreds of Disneyland guests upset over the new, basic look. The post reads, “Has there ever been a bigger downgrade at the park as Jazz Kitchen’s redesign?”

Below, you can see a photo of the new Jazz Kitchen look.

The comments on the post share the dislike that many feel. One guest noted, “That is hideous… they had such amazing decor… loved their signage. Whoever designed and OK’d this should be fired.”

Another noted, “I was just talking to my partner about this and we were saying how if the jazz kitchen was the way it looked right now, and they did an overhaul and redesigned it to look the way it looked previously, people would be praising it left and right for great Disney design. We’d be talking about how they took a bland white building and added this cool saxophone sign, New Orleans flair, and a fun statue out front.” One reader replied, “Now it’s barely c-tier CityWalk fodder,” knocking Universal Studios Hollywood in the process.

Some have looked to guess why the change was made. One guest said, “I think it 100% has to do with how much easier it is to clean”, while another guessed, “Sadly, it’s probably how much easier it would be to pop in a new tenant if Brennan’s got booted or left. No creole theme to remove anymore.”

This is easy to believe as we have seen a lot of stores removed from Downtown Disney as of late such as AMC, The Rainforest Cafe, ESPN Zone, and more, and get repurchased by other companies who will drive more revenue.

Interestingly enough, one reader noted that they spoke to an employee at the location who blamed Tiana’s Palace for the change. “I spoke to one of the servers and he said the owners had to work out some crazy ass contract because Tiana’s kitchen was coming and that could be the only New Orleans-themed restaurant. So crazy!,” they said.

As we mentioned earlier, Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort closed earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess Tiana ride will open at both Disney Parks in 2024!

But Splash Mountain isn’t being torn down. Princess and the Frog (2009) will replace the log flume ride’s current theme, Song of the South (1946), a widely banned film controversial for racist stereotypes and inaccurate portrayal of Black Americans’ lives post-Civil War.

Construction on the Princess Tiana ride is well underway in Critter Country at Disneyland Park and Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. Brown walls surround both closed Splash Mountain attractions, with signs alluding to its new storyline. This would then be the third time Princess and the Frog took over a Disney location at Disneyland.

Guests have compared the new look to a Dunkin’ Donuts, Panera Bread, and mall cafeteria.

Overall, the new look will certainly not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Disney recently filed several construction permits to bring a $5 million expansion to the West End of this beloved shopping and dining area. This expansion is set to bring a new 8,300-square-foot retail location with room for five shops. Additionally, the plans include a new bathroom and employee break room, as well as an event space with a 1,250-square-foot stage, shade, and 21 lights.

Additionally, other new dining locations are set to come to Downtown Disney soon, including Porto’s Bakery & Cafe and Chinese family-style restaurant Din Tai Fung.

What do you think of Jazz Kitchen’s new look at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District?

