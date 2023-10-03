Iconic Pirate Removed From Disneyland, Still Missing

An iconic pirate is still missing at Disneyland.

When guests visit the Disney theme parks, they’re faced with an impressive collection of magical rides, thrilling attractions, and stunning live entertainment. All of these experiences work together to create an unforgettable vacation, whether you’re visiting Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida.

Some of the most iconic rides include Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, both of which can be found at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The two resorts also feature their one version of “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion. While the two Disney theme park resorts have a lot in common, they also feature their own unique attractions.

At Disney California Adventure, guests can experience Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that’s filled to the brim with superhero goodness. Guests can also take a ride on the IncrediCoaster. At Walt Disney World, guests have the ability to ride a lot of unique attractions. Guests will find some of the resort’s heaviest hitters, like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to Expedition Everest, the most ferocious roller coaster in the entire resort. Walt Disney World is also home to several new roller coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

Despite this vast collection, there may not be a more legendary Disney ride than Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a ride that needs no introduction. Since originally opening in 1967, it has thrilled and entertained thousands of guests each and every day, becoming a lot more than just a theme park ride.n DIsney successfully turned its somewhat hokey Pirates of the Caribbean theme park ride into a worldwide box office success with its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean rides were created prior to the success of the films, it wouldn’t take long before DIsney merged the two. In 2006, Disney added various characters and elements from the live-action films into the actual rides themselves. This, of course, includes the legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, who is portrayed by Johnny Depp.

The initial Pirates of the Caribbean film made hundreds of millions of dollars, indicating the world wanted more pirates. Eventually, that film was followed by several more films, which include Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight more than usual due to his former partner Amber Beard claiming he abused her, with the two going to court over a defamation case.

Because of this controversy, Disney essentially kicked Johnny Depp from his iconic role, with the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise floating on shaky waters. Despite this, Johnny Depp’s iconic Jack Sparrow character can be spotted throughout the Disney parks, whether it be as a character meet and greet or at the actual attraction itself.

Many have worried Captain Jack Sparrow would eventually be removed as a result of this controversy, but so far, he still remains. Unfortunately, another iconic pirate has gone missing from the ride and is still nowhere to be seen.

As we previously covered, an iconic pirate has gone missing from the ride. This specific pirate is found in the explosive room, and while missing, you can still hear him.

Bad pic but missing another pirate, this time in the explosivo room. At least you can still hear him.

Earlier this week, several guests reported what they saw and heard. “In that last scene, a pirate on the right side was out for quite a while. And now, the pirate on the left side has been out for a while. I can only assume it’s for refurbishment.

We assume that this pirate was removed for maintenance, and we hope to see it return soon! As we said, Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most iconic and infamous theme park rides, not just at Disney but in the entire world.

The legendary ride can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Do you enjoy Pirates of the Caribbean? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?