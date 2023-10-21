Disney World Confirms Park Opening Date With New Pass Option for Guests

Walt Disney World (WDW) will open another park in November with an all-new pass option for guests looking for fun in the sun.

Blizzard Beach at Disney World Finally Reopens Park After Extended Closure

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many beautiful parks and experiences for guests of all ages. From EPCOT to Disney Springs, this Resort in Orlando, Florida, has everything and anything. One of those destinations is Blizzard Beach, one of the water parks that WDW offers to guests who visit the theme parks. But the park has been closed for quite some time for a yearly routine refurbishment.

Blizzard Beach is one of the two water parks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and it offers a unique and thrilling experience to visitors. The park’s theme revolves around a fictional snow ski resort that has undergone a magical meltdown, resulting in a quirky mix of water attractions in a snowy, alpine environment.

One of the park’s standout attractions is “Summit Plummet,” a near-vertical water slide that’s one of the tallest and fastest in the world, offering an exhilarating free-fall experience. Blizzard Beach also features a variety of other water rides, including the “Toboggan Racers,” “Slush Gusher,” and the “Steamboat Springs” family raft ride. For those seeking a more relaxing experience, a lazy river called “Cross Country Creek” meanders through the park.

The park’s theming is whimsical and fun, with a snowy backdrop even in the Florida heat. You’ll find various dining options and amenities, including places to rent towels and lockers. Blizzard Beach is an excellent choice for visitors looking to cool off and enjoy water-based thrills and relaxation during their Disney World vacation.

Blizzard Beach Reopens in Time for All-New Pass Offering for Guests

Recently, it was announced that Blizzard Beach would once again open to the general public in time for the Holiday season rapidly approaching. The water park is set to open on November 6, 2023.

With the opening of this water park now official, Disney World has also announced a brand-new offering to guests of all ages looking to get wet and wild this Holiday season. The new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests unlimited visits to Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon from September 27, 2023 to May 24, 2024. The pass costs $79 plus tax for guests ten and older and $73 for guests ages 3-to 9. It’s $10 more than a one-day water park ticket.

Here are some essential details from the official Disney World offering for the seasonal pass for those looking to visit Blizzard Beach multiple times this year into 2024.

Important Details