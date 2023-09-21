Disney Drops Entertainment Bomb, “Unique Experience” Coming Soon

To all who come to this happy place, brace yourselves, as Disneyland is gearing up to debut a unique experience at the parks soon!

Walt Disney’s original theme park, located in Anaheim, California, is a world-renowned entertainment destination that captivates guests of all ages with an enchanting mix of magic and imagination.

Disneyland Resort has been a staple of family fun since it opened its gates in 1955 with its iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, immersive lands like Fantasyland and Adventureland, and a wide variety of rides and attractions for the young and the young at heart, going from thrilling rides to whimsical experiences inspired by beloved Disney classics like Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Dumbo, and more!

From the chance to meet some of your favorite Disney characters — like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, Winnie the Pooh, and more — and having heartwarming interactions with them to experiencing unique parades flooding Main Street, U.S.A. with joy and fireworks shows illuminating the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disney offers a truly unforgettable experience.

As the Southern California theme park continues with its unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and meticulous attention to detail, it appears that Disneyland is gearing up to debut a “unique experience!”

A recent post on the official Disney Auditions website states, “Disney Live Entertainment is casting Inline Skaters local to Southern CA for a unique, new experience coming to the Disneyland Resort.”

The roles for the upcoming “unique experience” are not exceptionally descriptive, as Disney only states Disney Live Entertainment is “seeking individuals of all heights who excel on Inline Skates.”

Candidates seeking to apply for this role must follow the process described on the Disney Live Entertainment website, which includes uploading a video showcasing the six skating skills required for the position, wearing proper safety equipment, and showing Disney “that fun personality.”

You can see the six skating skills Disney seeks in the video below or by clicking here.

As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland Resort officials have not revealed what this “unique experience” will be or when it will debut at the park. However, considering recent events at the Southern California theme park, we can speculate on the upcoming offering.

Not too long ago, Disney Imagineering revealed that creative teams were working on bringing Officer Judy Hopps from the award-winning Disney movie Zootopia (2016) to life in the form of a free-roaming animatronic wearing roller skates. And with Disneyland testing a similar project inspired by Marvel in June, it is entirely possible that this casting call would be for a show featuring the all-new animatronic.

You can take a look at the first demonstration, made by Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Imagineers Morgan Pope and Tony Dohi at this year’s SXSW, featuring this innovative Judy Hopps animatronic in the video below or by clicking here.

But Disney California Adventure recently debuted the reimagined San Fransokyo Square, inspired by Disney’s Big Hero 6 (2014), bringing Baymax and Hiro Hamada to Disneyland. Big Hero 6 features other characters too; Honey Lemon, Wasabi, Fred, and GoGo Tomago, who is notorious for her skating skills.

This doesn’t mean that San Fransokyo Square will welcome a live show, as the area is relatively small. But GoGo Tomago could soon debut at the parks as a roaming character or as part of a new Disney parade.

Unfortunately, these ideas remain purely speculative as of this article’s publishing. Inside the Magic will update you on this “unique experience” debuting at Disneyland as soon as more official information becomes available.

Are you excited about the unique experience coming to Disneyland Resort? What could this new project be? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!