Disney Warns Guests to “Stay Away”, Certain Attractions “Not Worth It”

When guests visit a Disney park, there is often so much to see and do, that you will be unable to complete everything you have planned, and there will certainly be so much that you will miss. Now, one Disney Cast Member who was previously a V.I.P. Tour Guide, aka a Disney expert, is speaking out and telling guests what to stay away from and what activities, offerings, and choices are simply “not worth it”.

Many guests planning a vacation to Walt Disney World or Disneyland typically have a lot of planning to do. Aside from planning what hotel you want to stay at, guests must decide what days they want to visit the parks. For Disneyland Resort, are you planning on visiting Disneyland Park on day one? Or Disney California Adventure? Are you purchasing Park Hopper tickets or doing one park per day?

Plans can also get as complex as deciding the order of attractions you want to visit. Maybe you will start off with Indiana Jones Adventure, move to Haunted Mansion Holiday, knock out “it’s a small world”, jump on Big Thunder Mountain and then Space Mountain, all before you head to Tiana’s Palace for lunch! This also might be something you need to work out on your Disney Genie+ for Lightning Lane options.

Speaking of food, deciding what snacks you want to eat, from churros to the Red Wagon corn dog to turkey legs, to popcorn, and more might be an active running list on your phone that you are looking to complete.

On top of that, guests must decide when they plan on shopping, where they want to stand for fireworks, and so much more. Basically, Disney plans can be as tight or loose, as you would like them to be. Because there is so much to do, avoiding mistakes in planning is key and will only result in a much more fun vacation.

As we noted earlier, an ex-Cast Member who used to be a V.I.P. Tour Guide at Disneyland has spoken out on what to avoid at Disney. Tour Guides are some of the most knowledgeable Cast Members, as they know everything and anything about the theme parks, so taking their advice should serve many well.

Amber spoke to Insider and said, “In the five years I worked as a VIP tour guide at Disneyland, I got to know the park very well. As an all-knowing theme park expert who ensured guests had the best experience possible, I quickly learned which attractions weren’t worth visitors’ time.”

The first thing she recommends guests skip is the Pixar Pal-A-Round, which is the giant ferris wheel attraction in Disney California Adventure with Mickey Mouse’s face plastered on it. It is one of the icons of Disney California Adventure, as it completes the background for the park and is featured in World of Color – One.

So why stay away?

Amber said, “This 150-foot-tall ride isn’t your average Ferris wheel. You have the option of riding in a swinging or non-swinging gondola, but, in my opinion, both options are uncomfortable. No matter if I was swinging or stationary, the nearby screams of the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster situated next to the Pixar Pal-A-Around, tainted the otherwise peaceful scenery.

If you want a relaxing alternative, I recommend the Monorail, a 13-minute-long transportation system that gives passengers scenic views of the park.”

Amber also suggested avoiding Fantasyland altogether! She said, “I quickly learned that this area is a hub for parents and animation-loving children, and as a result, is often filled with tons of strollers and babies learning how to walk. It’s adorable for a moment but can quickly become frustrating as you try to comfortably make your way through Fantasyland.”

Although Amber did recommend this, it may be an impossible recommendation to follow. Fantasyland is home to “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Casey Jr. Circus Train, and Pinocchio’s Daring Journey. Asking guests to skip 10 rides is not really practical.

Amber shared that the best time to purchase merchandise is at the end of the day. She said, “Treat yourself to all of the goodies but don’t buy them right when you enter the park. There are few things worse than lugging your merchandise around and then eventually feeling pressured to purchase a locker or leave the park to store your new items in your car.

Figuring out how to comfortably carry and store your merch can take away precious time in the park, so if you’re planning on buying items, especially bulky objects like lightsabers and drink sippers, save it for the end of your day.”

If you do buy too much during the day, Disney does have lockers for rent for the day for $7.00.

Parking at any Disney park can be pretty busy no matter what time of day you visit. Amber did have a solution to this, she noted, “If you drive a standard-sized vehicle, a $30 parking voucher will get you into the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, and Toy Story lots. Out of the three, I’ve found that Mickey & Friends is the most well-known and crowded parking structure.

I recommend the Toy Story lot, which is also a designated parking area for oversized vehicles and buses and allows for a shorter walk to the entrance gate. This lot is less popular among guests so you might even find the parking spot of your dreams.”

Sometimes, this is not something you can decide, however, as locations fill up and cars are directed to certain lots.

If you have a small question, need minor assistance, or want a birthday button, Amber recommends staying away from City Hall as lines can grow to be very long. Instead, she recommends, “There are so many guest relations locations throughout the park staffed with employees who can help you. Simply go on the Disneyland app and search “guest relations,” and the locations will appear on the map.”

In the end, some of these recommendations make sense, while others might not. You may want to secure your merchandise, especially if it tends to sell out, before the end of the night; you may also want to explore Fantasyland!

What do you think of Amber’s list of things to avoid at Disneyland?

Are you looking to visit Disneyland? Considering Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is the first ever theme park, and the only one that Walt Disney himself was able to walk through, it holds a magical spot in all of our Disney-loving hearts. Seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle is a picture-perfect moment; there is so much to do! When it comes to attractions, Guests can enjoy the spooky adventures in The Haunted Mansion during the year and Haunted Mansion Holiday (featuring the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas) during the holiday season. Pirates of the Caribbean will take you on a swashbuckling journey, and Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain provide thrills like no other. Classic rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are a must, and dining is excellent with stand-out locations like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe. Want to start booking so you can see Mickey Mouse in his home in Toontown? The Disneyland website has everything you need to know about the Disneyland app, hotels, tickets, and the Disney Genie+ service. Click here to check it out.