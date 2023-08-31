Massive New Land Opens in Disney Park

Folks visiting Disneyland in the coming days will experience an all-new land that opened today.

San Fransokyo Now Open at Disneyland

San Fransokyo, the new land inspired by the hit Walt Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014), is brought to life today as the new area is now open to all guests.

The new expansion was first announced in 2022 during Disney’s annual D23 Expo event. The new land has been under construction and has been steadily progressing since the previous year. Enthusiasts from across the globe have had the chance to explore the space and relish the captivating sights of San Fransokyo. The San Fransokyo Square has officially opened its doors to everyone, welcoming visitors to indulge in fresh culinary delights and immerse themselves in the charming ambiance at Disneyland.

Per the official Disney website, visitors will be whisked away to a plausible future where the fusion of San Francisco and Tokyo births a fresh and lively cultural hub open for all to relish. This space is crafted for leisurely feasting and shopping, allowing you to immerse yourself in the thematic experience fully. At the heart of the site stands the iconic San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, linking the expanse between the San Fransokyo Square and the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

San Fransokyo Square officially opens today at Disney California Adventure Park. The new seaside district includes the 54-foot-tall San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, Hiro Hamada and Baymax meet-and-greet, San Fransokyo Maker's Market, and more. pic.twitter.com/hZdeTfQnzV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 31, 2023

Early last month, Disneyland teased guests with new menus from the newly added dining experiences inside San Franskoyo: Lucky Fortune Cookery and Port of San Franksokyo Cerveceria. The land will also feature characters from the hit Disney Pixar movie Big Hero 6 (2014), like Baymax and Hiro.

Announced yesterday, the newly built San Franksokyo Bridge that leads into the Square opened to the public. The new bridge will lead guests into this newly immersive and well-themed area to enjoy fresh food options, beverages, treats, meet-n-greets, and much more.

Aunt Cass Café is the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt. A vending machine in San Fransokyo Square dispenses collectible golden medallions depicting Baymax and other "iconic images." pic.twitter.com/wC2WoVglbO — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 31, 2023