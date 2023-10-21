Disney “Openly Making Fun of Passholders” With Latest Offering

Fans are accusing Disney of “openly making fun of Passholders” with one of its latest offerings. Why is this so familiar?

Disney Parks worldwide are staples of family fun and some of the most popular destinations for millions of families, friends, couples, and Disney fans of all ages. With unique entertainment offerings, timeless rides, innovative attractions, and more, it’s not hard to see why Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort, and the national and international Disney Parks are so popular.

Disney Parks worldwide share some of Disneyland’s most iconic offerings, like Main Street, U.S.A. However, each park has unique features that make every guest’s visit magical.

For example, Disneyland Paris is home to exclusive rides like Phantom Manor, an extended version of Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, and Crush’s Coaster. Additionally, the Parisian Disney Resort is currently developing its own immersive land inspired by Disney’s hit movie Frozen (2013).

These unique offerings have sparked debate online, as many fans consider that Disney is often unfair to its fans by neglecting some resorts and favoring others.

One of the most common complaints among fans is the debut of new characters exclusively at some Disney parks (most of the time at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California). Such was the case for the recent debut of Ahsoka Tano at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park to celebrate the premiere of her Disney+ original series, Ahsoka.

However, Disney recently came under fire for being unfair to guests at the same Disney resort with an exclusive character interaction saved for a cast member event at Disneyland Paris.

User @Cave0fWonders recently posted a video of Roger Rabbit and Eddie Valiant from Disney’s Who Framed Roger Rabit (1988) walking around Disneyland Paris during the Cast Member Soirée, an exclusive event at the Parisian Disney Resort. You can see the video below:

Cast Members Soirée: Roger Rabbit and Eddie Valiant #disneylandparis #disneycastlife

✨ Soirée Cast Members : Roger Rabbit et Eddie Valiant ✨#disneylandparis #disneycastlife pic.twitter.com/sJFNOUOGvQ — 🧞‍♂️ Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) October 19, 2023

While the rare sighting was exciting to some, most viewers were disappointed after learning that Disney had not invited these characters to the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Paris, in which many rare characters, including characters from Robin Hood (1973), Tarzan (1999), and DuckTales (1987), delighted guests with a magical performance near Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of the Disney Park and down Main Street, U.S.A

Disneyland Paris (@disneylandparis) posted a video of this magical celebration on TikTok, which you can see below or by clicking here.

(Translated) 100 years of Disney magic were celebrated by 100 iconic characters in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle #Disney100 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks

User @Morgane1114_ was not shy about sharing her opinion after learning about the meet and greet offered exclusively to Disneyland Paris cast members, and claimed that Disney was “openly making fun of Passholders,” as the cartoonish duo was not invited to a recent Annual Passholder event either.

(Translated) They brought out more rare characters for the CM soirée than for the PA soirée, so clearly they are openly making fun of the PAs…

Ils mettent plus de perso rare à la soirée CM qu’à la soirée PA, donc clairement ça se fou ouvertement de la gueule des PA…. — Morgane1114 (@Morgane1114_) October 19, 2023

Earlier this year, Disneyland Resort hosted the debut of Judge Doom — the villain of Who Framed Roger Rabbit — at Disney California Adventure as part of this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash event, receiving polarized reactions from Disney fans and fans of the beloved movie.

What do you think of Disney bringing out rare characters during exclusive events? Should the parks allow all guests to meet them? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.