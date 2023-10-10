Disney Park Closes Down Avengers Land, Guests Escorted Out

Would you be upset if you attended a Disney park, and saw that the closing time of the theme park at 9:00 p.m., only to find out that the majority of the park actually closes down much earlier every single day?

When guests visit a Disney park, a lot of planning goes into organizing the vacation. If we are talking about Walt Disney World Resort, guests have to pick what resort they would like to stay at and choose what parks they want to visit, between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Then, they must decide where to eat — meaning they have to make Disney dining reservations 60 days in advance. Add on selecting what Lightning Lane’s you want to purchase with Disney Genie+, and the initial planning feels like taking a school exam.

When thinking about “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s easy to note the iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom park, such as the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. There’s also a group of Disney park fans who first think of thrilling coasters, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Test Track at EPCOT, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The desire to make each Disney park a perfect location where guests can leave their troubles at the gates and enter a world of fantasy is the reason for the company’s success; however, there have been many shortcomings as of late — especially at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris is comprised of Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Resort.

Disneyland Paris is a vacation and entertainment resort in Marne-la-Vallée, a new town in the eastern suburbs of Paris. The complex is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the center of Paris and lies mainly on the territory of the commune of Chessy.

The entire Disneyland Paris complex features two theme parks, an entertainment district, six hotels and two self-catering resorts. Operating since April 12, 1992, it was the second Disney resort to open outside the United States (following Tokyo Disney Resort), and the first to be owned and operated solely by The Walt Disney Company. With 14.5 million visitors in the fiscal year of 2007, it is one of Europe’s leading tourist destinations.

Disneyland Paris was owned and operated by French company Euro Disney S.C.A., a public company of which 39.78% of its stock was held by the Walt Disney Company, 10% by the Saudi Prince Alwaleed and 50.22% by other shareholders, before the Walt Disney Company took full control of Euro Disney S.C.A. in June 2017.

The complex features six Disney Hotels and two self-catering resorts. The Disneyland Hotel is located over the entrance of the Disneyland Park and is marketed as the most prestigious hotel on the property. A body of water known as Lake Disney is surrounded by Disney’s Hotel New York, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and Disney’s Sequoia Lodge.

Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne and Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe are located near Lake Disney, and Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch and Les Villages Nature are both located in a woodland area just outside the resort perimeter. It is useful, however, to gauge opinions on the accommodation on offer, and this can be seen through this Paris hotel review system.

Lately, there have been some shortcomings on the part of Disneyland Paris. There have been many reports of cleanliness issues, with guests complaining that they have checked into dirty rooms with trash cans still flooded with the garbage of previous guests. Air conditioning units have been said to be broken, as well as beds being cracked.

On top of that, crowds have been growing, so much that there was previously signage which told guests to leave between 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m, to avoid crowds.

Asking guests to leave hours before closing means you ask them to lose their experience and throw away money.

Now, guests will also no longer get to see “Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” as it has ended, meaning a chunk of entertainment is gone. Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors temporarily from September 25 to October 20, 2023, included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023, and “Frozen: a Musical Invitation” is currently on a hiatus. As you can see, a lot of the magic has taken a step back from Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, guests visiting Disneyland Park (Paris) this fall will not be allowed to view the dragon underneath Sleeping Beauty Castle. The attraction La Tanière du Dragon: a Fallen Legend goes under refurbishment on September 25, 2023, and will remain closed until October 20. Strangely, the attraction closed for another refurbishment earlier this year, making a second closure confusing.

Now, when guests visit Walt Disney Studios Park to see Avengers: Power the Night, they will be met with a surprise.

Arguably, the most major addition to Disneyland Paris in recent years came last year with the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park. In essence, Avengers Campus at the European Disney Resort is the same as its American counterpart but differs in its attraction offerings. Where Disneyland Resort has Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disneyland Paris has a revamped Aerosmith rollercoaster, rethemed and titled, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, both based on the superheroes — the latter Iron Man and Captain Marvel — from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Power the Night is a jaw-dropping new nighttime drone show lighting up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the MARVEL Universe. The show features “state-of-the-art” projections, pyrotechnics, and, rather excitingly, up to 500 drones. When the show began, guests had to vacate the area of the show, including all of Avengers Campus, prior to the show beginning. Now, that signage is still intact, and the limited time closure has become a normalized thing.

Walt Disney Studios Park shuts down Tower of Terror and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure early, and gates off the land, only escorting guests out, and refusing to let others in. There is signage that notes the land will be shutting down early for the show, but specific times are not listed. The show stars Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Wanda, Black Panther and more.

Avengers Campus is just one of the major expansions coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. Sometime in the near future, Disneyland Paris will also open the Kingdom of Arendelle, a Frozen-themed area complete with a massive lake and attractions.

What do you think about Walt Disney Studios Park constantly closing early for the Avengers drone show?