‘Ahsoka’ Star Kicked Out of Lucasfilm

The cast of Dave Filoni’s hit Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, Ahsoka, recently reunited at Lucasfilm’s office in San Francisco, California, but might’ve accidentally stirred up a bit too much trouble during their tour.

Though not without its issues, it’s widely agreed upon that Ahsoka is one of, if not the best live-action Star Wars to come out of the Disney era since The Mandalorian debuted in 2019. The franchise has had varying levels of success when trying to reboot legacy characters for spinoff shows, specifically with The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thankfully, Lucasfilm seems to have landed on its feet with promising TV entries like Andor and Ahsoka, signaling a hopeful future for the galaxy far, far away.

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi, Ahsoka picks up in the aftermath of the Galactic Empire and follows Ahsoka Tano as she recruits Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to help stomp out a familiar threat when he re-emerges in the far reaches of the galaxy: Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Along the way, Ahsoka is forced to confront her dark past, having been exposed to the most heinous parts of the galaxy since her early days fighting beside the 501st Legion in the Clone Wars. Her fear of Sabine falling to the Dark Side prohibits her from continuing her Jedi training and has strained their relationship since the finale of Star Wars Rebels. However, with a bit of advice from her former Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christen), Ahsoka is able to save the day, traveling to the distant planet of Peridia to rescue her Padawan and lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who was thought to be dead.

And what’s Star Wars without its nefarious baddies? Thrawn’s henchmen, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), whom we met in The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” along with Darksider Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), pose a significant threat to our heroes and the New Republic throughout the first season, with Baylan and Shin’s stories leaving loose plot threads for show creators to pick up on in a potential Ahsoka Season 2.

Behind the curtain, Ahsoka seems to have paid off for its showrunner, Dave Filoni, who was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm by President Kathleen Kennedy after working at the company since 2008. The protégé of George Lucas himself, it’s not surprising that Filoni is being trusted to consult on all future Star Wars entries, given that his highly-anticipated “Mando-Verse” crossover movie is on the not-so-distant horizon.

As of now, there’s been no official word on whether Disney and Lucasfilm have given Ahsoka Season 2 the green light. However, considering its generally positive reception, it seems inevitable that the studio will move forward with new episodes, possibly in the lead-up to the “Mando-Verse” movie, which is rumored to arrive on screens in 2026 or 2027. And with Ahsoka laying the foundation for Thrawn’s return, the rise of his new Night Trooper army, and the fall of the New Republic, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ahsoka, Hera, Sabine, Ezra, Chopper, and the rest of the Ghost crew play a crucial part in the film.

Until then, the cast of Ahsoka is clearly enjoying the fruits of their labor, celebrating the show’s success with an impromptu trip to Lucasfilm’s headquarters over the weekend. Esfandi, Bordizzo, Sakhno, and Inosanto teamed up for some fun social media sketches, with the Ezra Bridger actor even “hacking” the official Star Wars X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) account:

The Ahsoka stars also shared a TikTok in which they shared their picks for who among them was most likely to get kicked out of the Lucasfilm office, with the general consensus being Esfandi:

In an equally hilarious follow-up video, Esfani gets caught red-handed trying to “steal” a helmet from Lucasfilm’s collection and, in typical Ezra Bridger fashion, feigns innocence. Proving his co-stars right, Esfandi gets booted from the Lucasfilm office, which isn’t exactly promising for his Star Wars future:

Of course, the Ahsoka cast is just indulging in a bit of good-mannered fun here. Still, it’s refreshing to see the cast getting along so well even when they’re not on set, with Eman Esfandi perfectly embodying the troublemaking tendencies of his onscreen counterpart. Considering the countless shenanigans Ezra got into during Rebels, this certainly seems like spot-on casting on Lucasfilm’s behalf.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

