Disney Sets Out To Shut Down Final Splash Mountain Location

Disney has set out to shut down the last remaining location of its controversial ride, Splash Mountain. What goes up is sure to come down.

Disney came under fire after announcing the permanent closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, receiving severe backlash for the decision, igniting heated campaigns to save the iconic attraction, and causing strongly polarized opinions surrounding the divisive ride and the story it’s based upon.

With Splash Mountain shutting down permanently at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort, there is only one Disney Resort in the world where guests can visit the Laughing Place, though that may not be the case for much longer.

After a Disney Resort went all-in on modifications to the controversial ride, rejecting the Princess and the Frog retheme currently being carried out at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, Disney officials have announced the upcoming closure of the final Splash Mountain location.

Tokyo Disney Resort, home to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, recently announced plans to shut down the last remaining location of Splash Mountain later this year.

Per the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, Splash Mountain in Tokyo Disneyland is set to shut its doors on November 28, 2023.

Fortunately — and differing from its counterparts in Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom — Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland is scheduled to reopen its doors on December 28, 2023, following a “Temporary Closure of Park Facilities.”

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Tokyo Disney Resort website as of this article’s publishing. Closing and reopening dates can be modified by Disney officials anytime and without warning. Inside the Magic will keep you updated should any changes to this schedule be announced.

More on Splash Mountain and its permanent shutdown in America

The permanent closure of Splash Mountain in America stirred a heated debate online between fans of the beloved ride and those who criticized the story it is based upon, Song of the South. Shockingly, a Disney legend stated that revisiting the polemic movie would benefit the company.

Despite online campaigns, Disney decided to move forward with shutting the Briar Patch and the Laughing Place down to make way for Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, Mama Odie, and their friends in an all-new reimagining of the beloved attraction, scheduled to reopen at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Do you think Tokyo Disney Resort should also adopt Princess Tiana and her friends in a reimagining of Splash Mountain? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!