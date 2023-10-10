‘The Princess and the Frog 2’ Suddenly Switches Showrunner, Trouble Behind the Scenes?

The Princess and the Frog (2009) sequel series has abruptly switched its lead writer and director, which raises the strong possibility that the long-developing Disney+ show is in trouble.

The Princess and the Frog series was announced in 2020 as Tiana and would reportedly follow the titular Disney Princess (returning voice actor Anika Noni Rose) from the beloved film as she explores both her home city of New Orleans and the fictional kingdom of Maldonia, the homeland of Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos).

Related: Princess Tiana Makes Waves With New Animated Short

However, three years was a long time ago, and there has been no sign of Tiana being anywhere close to ready. The show was initially announced as scheduled for premiere on Disney+ in 2022 before being delayed until 2023. As of writing, the Princess and the Frog sequel series has once again been delayed until at least 2024.

Now, Variety reports that the animated Tiana series will be helmed by Joyce Sherri as lead writer and director, a move that does not bode well for the show.

Previously, Stella Meghie had been announced as the writer/director for the series but has apparently been replaced for unknown reasons. Meghie will remain credited on the series as an executive producer. Nathan Curtis is also credited as a producer, along with Walt Disney Animation Studios creative chief (and director of the Frozen franchise) Jennifer Lee.

Unlike many Disney Princesses, Tiana has yet to receive a follow-up project since her debut in The Princess and the Frog. She has made appearances in the Disney Junior series Sofia the First, Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) (along with every other Disney Princess), and in the animated special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, but no actual solo film or show.

At the same time, while Disney seems unable to produce a follow-up to The Princess and the Frog, the company seems to be pushing Tiana to the forefront of various Disney Parks.

Also back in 2020, Disney announced that it would be shutting down the iconic Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Splash Mountain attractions, at least in part due to their association with the controversial Song of the South (1946). It was announced that both attractions would be replaced by a new Princess and the Frog ride titled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Related: Disney Releases New Inside Look at Tiana’s Palace

Construction on the Disneyland and Disney World Magic Kingdom Tiana’s Bayou Adventure rides is currently ongoing, and both Anika Noni Rose as Tiana and Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen will reportedly return to voice their characters, as will Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie and Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis. Both attractions are expected to open in late 2024, so it is possible that Disney is attempting to time the release of Tiana to coincide.

On the other hand, replacing the key creative force on a show a full three years into development does not indicate that things are going well for Tiana. We’ll just have to wait and see if it ever actually lands on Disney+.

Why has The Princess and the Frog 2 not been made yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!