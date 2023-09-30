Disney Adds Final Nail to Splash Mountain’s Coffin With Brand-New Nighttime Show

Disney has added the final nail to Splash Mountain’s coffin with a new nighttime show headlined by The Princess and the Frog.

Many fans still mourn the permanent closure of Splash Mountain — one of the most thrilling, beloved, and polarizing rides in Disney history — at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s plans to reimagine the attraction sparked a heated debate online, as well as campaigns and demonstrations at the parks, with fans going to extreme lengths to try and change the company’s plans and save the iconic ride. Even a retired Disney Imagineer attempted to revive the iconic ride earlier this year.

However, these efforts weren’t enough, as Splash Mountain closed its gates permanently on January 23, 2023, at Magic Kingdom in Disney World and on May 31, 2023, at Disneyland Resort — with the final location of Splash Mountain in the world set to shut down later this year.

During last year’s Disney D23 expo, Disney announced that the divisive ride would be reimagined to welcome Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, and more friends, following the story of The Princess and the Frog with the all-new ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

While the reimagined attraction is set to debut at Disney World and Disneyland Resort, the latter is digging a little deeper to move away from Splash Mountain and put Princess Tiana in the spotlight.

With New Orleans Square being one of the most popular themed lands in Disneyland Park, as well as the perfect area for The Princess and the Frog to inspire new projects, Disney is going full steam ahead in letting Princess Tiana headline the land’s reimagining with a new shop and the real-life version of Tiana’s Palace opening earlier this month.

However, Disney is not nearly there, as an all-new nighttime show just added the final nail in Splash Mountain’s coffin.

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed that a new nighttime show would replace Fantasmic! — which is also facing difficulties at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World — following the fan-favorite nighttime spectacular’s demise. And now, for the first time in forever, the Rivers of America area came to life at night with the debut of the all-new show inspired by New Orleans and The Princess and the Frog.

“The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” debuted last night at Disneyland Park, illuminating the Rivers of America with water and light effects and making guests dance to the rhythm of New Orleans. You can take a look at this brand-new nighttime spectacular in the video below!

This brand-new nighttime entertainment offering debuted last night, September 29, and is set to enchant guests at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on select nights for a limited time.

“Set to a dynamic jazz score,” says Disney about the new show, “Projections on the Rivers of America will tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog from the bayou that leaps into the lively heartbeat of New Orleans when he is lured by the jazzy sounds he hears in the distance.”

As of this article’s publishing, the official Disneyland Resort website has not been updated to add “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” to the resort’s entertainment offerings. However, the official Disneyland Resort app already includes an updated schedule of the new show.

Showtimes for today, September 30, start at 7:35 p.m. with performances at 7:55 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 8:55 p.m., and 9:50 p.m., totaling five performances this day. Inside the Magic will update you as soon as more information becomes available on the schedule for “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural.”

Are you excited about this all-new nighttime show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!