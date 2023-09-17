Disney Ends Nighttime Spectacular Time Slot Indefinitely

One of the greatest things about visiting Walt Disney World Resort is its nighttime shows and entertainment, but now, there are changes coming to what may very well be the most popular nighttime show at any Disney resort.

During the pandemic, Fantasmic! was seen to be under heavy construction. While the show remained closed, Disney did a lot of upgrades and maintenance, including draining the iconic lagoon at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater. Disney would then reveal an updated version of the show, starring Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana as new features that would create an even better version of Fantasmic!

The show funnels in massive crowds, with many lining up for hours to get a good look at Mickey’s dreams (and nightmares). Now, things are changing for the show for the foreseeable future as it loses its current time slot.

As of late, the show has been starting at 8:30 p.m., but on September 19, it will run at 8:00 and 9:30 p.m. This change will be short-lived as of September 20, which marks the new showtime of 9:30 p.m. each night. Disney’s Hollywood Studios typically closes at 9:00 p.m. each night, so this new show time will actually benefit guests who want to enjoy more of the park’s offerings before going to see the show.

That being said, when there is only one showtime of Fantasmic! running, we recommend looking to grab a seat at least 45 minutes prior to show time if you want to guarantee a seat.

At the moment, Fantasmic! in Walt Disney World is the only rendition of the show available in America, as Disneyland’s show has been closed for months after their Maleficent dragon caught on fire, destroying the animatronic, as well as some of the lighting surrounding the stage.

As we recently shared, for a short time, Disney has confirmed that this all-new nighttime show coming to Disneyland will replace the former Fantasmic! that shut down some time ago after a massive fire led to the eventual destruction of the iconic Maleficent Dragon. The Disneyland website does confirm that the Fantasmic! show will return at some point in the Spring of 2024.

The new nighttime show, The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural, will begin September 29 inside the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park.

Are you a fan of Fantasmic!? Do you prefer these new, later showtimes?

