Disney Theater Turns Into Unsanitary “Waste Management Plant”

How can one show that appears to look so incredible at night, look so horrid during the day?

With the Walt Disney World Resort property being the size of San Francisco, it is not a surprise to hear that repairs and changes are constantly occurring at the theme parks. There are acres of land to cover at all four parks, all of which receive wear and tear due to age, weather, and thousands of people exploring the Parks daily.

As one may imagine, one of the areas that takes the biggest beating at Disney World is the ground. With landscaping and pavement guiding Guests through the parks, many areas tend to look like they need some work done in order to look fresh and new once again. But what about areas that Guests never get to touch?

During the pandemic, Fantasmic! was seen to be under heavy construction. While the show remained closed, Disney did a lot of upgrades and maintenance, including draining the iconic lagoon at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater. Disney would then reveal an updated version of the show, starring Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana as new features that would create an even better version of Fantasmic!

The show has now only been running for a very short amount of time, however, it seems that the show may need to be touched up in the near future due to its current state.

Bioreconstruct recently shared an areil photo of Fantasmic! during the day.

Aerial photos of Fantasmic.

The dark-colored water that the show is surrounded by is less than appealing, leaving some Guests commenting on atrocities such as, “I thought it was a waste management plant.” The darkness that we can see here does make it look like the water is quite filthy, which may be due to the various float systems and fireworks that take place in the water each evening.

That being said, some areas of Fantasmic! do fall into a “splash” zone, and after seeing this, Guests may no longer want to sit in one of the front rows if this is the water that will be splashed on them during the show.

Disney describes Fantasmic! as:

A Legendary Tale

Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True

Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

What do you think about Fantasmic!’s current state?

