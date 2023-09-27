Imagineers Reportedly Working On Updated Version of Controversial Disney Show

After April’s tragic fire that destroyed Fantasmic! ’s iconic Maleficent dragon animatronic, Disneyland Resort revealed that a new “Murphy”-less version of the show would premiere in 2024. According to a recent report, Walt Disney Imagineers are hard at work developing the new version of the controversial show.

Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is still on pause at Disneyland Park but performs nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” the official Disneyland Park show description reads. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.”

“Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.”

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.”

Latest Developments

While visiting Disneyland Park, Reddit user u/BeginningGold9875 witnessed Disney cast members programming consoles around Rivers of America. They also saw fire marshalls walking around the Disney theme park just before it closed.

“While leaving the park around 12:15 last night after riding Haunted Mansion, there were a couple of people with consoles (an MA2 and some other consoles) on tables connected to the main lighting tower (big one by queue of Pirates),” the guest wrote. “There were also some show techs over on [Tom Sawyer Island]. One of the people also had on a Fantasmic! shirt, so I’m pretty sure they are starting the programming.”

“In addition to that, I saw a Disneyland fire marshal walking through Adventureland in that direction (not exactly sure if they were going for the programming or something else), but if they were going for the programming that would most likely mean they are also programming pyro,” they continued.

Some fans suggested they might have been working on a projection show coming to Rivers of America. Alleged insiders claimed programming wouldn’t occur until a few months before the new Fantasmic! premieres in 2024.

“Not yet,” u/Late-Disaster283 wrote.” They’re still workshopping before any programming. Most likely won’t occur until next year.”

“Nope,” u/MeaninglessSunshine agreed. “This is for the new Rivers of America show that starts on the 29th.”

This report about Fantasmic! ’s development was not confirmed by Disneyland Resort . Inside the Magic will report any official updates about the show as soon as they’re announced.

