Princess Tiana Makes Waves With New Animated Short

Following the divisive retheming of Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Princess Tiana is making waves again after headlining an all-new animated short.

The Walt Disney Company is putting Princess Tiana in the spotlight, inspiring Black girls worldwide to be authentic and proud.

As part of The Walt Disney Company’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, the company has tried to provide a better representation of the Black community through the reimagined live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid (2023) featuring singer and actress Halle Bailey, and through a massive transformation taking place at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, letting Princess Tiana take center stage at the theme parks.

While Disneyland Resort is going the extra mile, opening a shop (Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets) and an all-new dining location (Tiana’s Palace) inspired by The Princess and the Frog — and even a brand-new nighttime spectacular — Disneyland and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom permanently shut down the divisive attraction Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a reimagining of the beloved ride.

But apparently, Tiana is set to keep the spotlight with an all-new animated project that aims to inspire girls to be proud of themselves and inspire other “princesses.”

The Brazilian company of haircare products Seda, a branch of Unilever, recently launched a campaign to inspire people within the Black community — also prominent in the Southern American country — to be their most authentic selves and “let their hair down.”

The campaign is headlined by Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Tuany Nascimento, dancer and founder of the nonprofit organization Na Ponta dos Pés.

The campaign features an all-new animated short in which Princess Tiana can be seen getting ready in front of her mirror, as is dancer Tuany, before seeing a picture of her family and deciding to honor her heritage by letting her natural hair down. Tuany does the same and invites the girls in her class to let their hair down.

As the dancer walks to her studio, she comes across a girl with her natural hair down, asking her mother if she knows Princess Tiana, “the Disney Princess,” and telling her that she wears her hair down and is curly, just like hers. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) The time has come to be enchanted by the power that a Princess’s attitude has to impact so many other princesses #UmaPrincesaPuxaOutra #SedaJuntinhos #crespo #cabelocrespo #cabelocacheado #afro

The campaign “Seda Juntinhos” aims to shed light on representation and diversity, offering specialized products for curly and wavy hair featuring Princess Tiana and wavy hair featuring Moana.

(Translated) Which Seda Juntinhos Styling Cream never comes out of your head, friend?

Qual Creme para Pentear Seda Juntinhos não sai mais da sua cabeça, miga? 😍 pic.twitter.com/6rcrQ9Wf33 — Seda Oficial (@SedaOficial) February 15, 2022

Seda also launched a similar campaign for boys with curly and wavy hair featuring Miles Morales from the Spider-Man comics and the hit movie saga Spider-Verse. You can see the announcement for this campaign as shared by Seda Oficial (@@SedaOficial) on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Guys, you already know that we launched the new Seda Juntinhos Spider-Man, right? Now come see the benefits of this new feature that will leave your little ones’ hair super clean and bath time even more fun!

Gente, vocês já sabem que lançamos o novo Seda Juntinhos Spider-Man, né? Agora vem ver o os benefícios dessa novidade que vai deixar os fios dos pequenos super limpos e o momento do banho ainda mais divertida!🕸️🕷️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YALu9Kzywj — Seda Oficial (@SedaOficial) January 10, 2023

While we have seen Princess Tiana fashion her natural hair down in Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), this animated short marks the first time Princess Tiana is shown styling her natural hair in the original 2D animation style from The Princess and the Frog.

While this campaign features a seven-second video of the beloved Disney Princess, Tiana is set to tell her story in an all-new Disney+ original animated series.

What do you think about this campaign? Would you like to see something similar in America? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!