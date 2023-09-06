Disney Releases Behind-The-Scenes Look at Tiana’s Park Takeover

The grand opening of Tiana’s Palace is “almost there, almost there.” This newly themed restaurant is expected to be a popular destination that many Disney fans have considered to be a perfect integration within New Orleans Square at the Disneyland Resort. Tiana’s Palace is inspired by the animated classic The Princess and The Frog, which is also set in New Orleans. On its final day before its official launch, Disney has released an exclusive video breaking down details ranging from the décor to the highly-anticipated food menu.

This upcoming quick-service restaurant will mark the next phase for Disneyland as they are developing more areas in New Orleans Square. Disney Imagineers already put this retheming in motion with the opening of Eudora’s Chic Boutique last year. Next, will be Splash Mountain’s successor, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Lastly, Haunted Mansion will receive an expanded area that will include a new garden location and a Madam Leota gift shop.

Tiana’s Palace will be a full-scale recreation of Tiana’s dream restaurant from Disney’s last hand-drawn animated feature. When Tiana changed the name at the end of the movie from Tiana’s Place to Palace, she effectively turned the restaurant into her royal sanctuary. This reimagining will not only bring to life the look of The Princess and the Frog, as well as its New Orleans-inspired cuisine, but it will also feature subtle references to the beloved 2009 film.

A video hosted by Disney Culinary Director, Chef John State, has taken Disney enthusiasts on a tour of the new dining experience before its grand arrival.

While he briefly showcased the detailed décor, he aptly focused on the main attraction — the food. The video highlighted everything from their lemon-glazed beignets, to their specialty chicory cold brew to Tiana’s legendary spiced gumbo. This video will certainly have Disney foodies swooning like a firefly in love with a star.

Tiana’s Palace will have its grand opening September 7, 2023 in New Orleans Square. Check the Disneyland website or app for updates and the menu.