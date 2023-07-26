Disney May Lose Guests as Rival Theme Park Expands and Charges Just $21 for Tickets

Disney Parks are some of the most beloved theme parks worldwide, but this update on a rival’s expansion will likely mean the House of Mouse will lose Guests.

It all began with Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California. Then, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Then 12 years later, the first international Disney Park opened in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. The Tokyo Disney Resort (Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea) was the first of the international additions, eventually being joined by Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

Each Disney Resort offers Guests a variety of the same and differing experiences, all under the banner of Disney magic. From popular attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight to Park specific offerings like Nemo & Friends SeaRider at Tokyo DisneySea and Avengers: Flight Force at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris.

Despite their popularity, the Disney theme parks all come with a hefty price tag. The price increases across the board have been a cause for concern for Guests, especially since the pandemic closures. General consensus is that Disney is charging more for less of a magical experience. From implementing the Disney Genie+ and Disney Premier Access paid “FastPass” offerings to increasing ticket and food costs, Guests are calling out the theme park giant for losing the magic.

Now, one of Disney Parks’ competitors may just steal a good chunk of Guests from one location.

Tokyo Disney Resort opened in 1983 and is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. Tokyo Disneyland, a very similar layout and experience to Disneyland Park in places like California and France, was joined by the oft-cited most unique Disney Park, Tokyo DisneySea, in 2001.

Together, and along with a multitude of Disney Resort hotels like the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, plus the Ikspiari shopping mall, they make up the Tokyo Disney Resort. Soon the Resort will open a new themed area called Fantasy Springs. Fantasy Springs will be found in Tokyo DisneySea and feature lands themed to Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen.

But before that opens (expected Spring 2024), a theme park rival is pulling attention away from the Mouse.

Located in Nagakute, Aichi, Japan, Ghibli Park is a one-of-a-kind experience. Not like most theme parks in the way it has no big attractions or rides, Ghibli Park focuses on the magic and fantasy of the Studio Ghibli movie catalog. The theme park opened in November 2022 and currently has three themed locations — Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, the Hill of Youth with areas themed to Whisper of the Heart (1995) and The Cat Returns (2002), and Dondoko Forest, where Guests can spend time in the house from My Neighbor Totoro (1988).

Ghibli Park has now announced when the next two movie-themed locations will open in their continued expansion efforts. Mononoke Village, based on Princess Mononoke (1997), will open on November 1, and then on March 16, the Valley of Witches will debut to Guests featuring elements from Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004). Valley of Witches will include a life-size replica of Howl’s Moving Castle between four and five stories high.

And with these large-scale expansion projects, Guests may expect a big price tag. Not at all.

At present, Ghibli Park will set adult Guests back 2,500 yen (approx. $18) for a day ticket to Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse and Mononoke Village and 3,000 yen (approx. $21) for a weekend ticket. Tickets for Hill of Youth and Dondoko Forest cost 1,000 yen (approx. $7) each for an adult.

When looking at the cost it sets a family back to visit the Tokyo Disney Resort (at present, the average option on the official website is 8,900 yen, approx. $63, for one adult for just Tokyo Disneyland), it would seem that Ghibli Park’s low-cost offering is one that could drive Disney Guests away from the Parks.

And it’s not just the fact it is a cheaper option in amusement park circles; it’s a cheaper option, and it’s based on something so popular and beloved like Studio Ghibli.

While Ghibli Park may not have any big thrill rides, it does attract a lot of visitors. Unfortunately, not all visitors act in a pleasant manner. Reports surfaced earlier this year of “sexual crimes” being committed toward the statues in the theme park to which the government responded.

Do you think Ghibli Park will cause Tokyo Disney Parks to lose Guests? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!