Theme Park Characters Endure “Sexual Crimes” at the Hands of Guests

This is both unprecedented and disturbing.

While Disney has international theme parks like Anaheim, California’s Disneyland Resort, Orlando Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, and its Magic Kingdom, as well as Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort, The Walt Disney Company is not the only animation studio with skin in the game when it comes to theme parks and popular characters.

Recently, it has come to light that the beloved animation studio, Studio Ghibli’s theme park, Ghibli Park, has had several instances of alleged “sexual assault” hit its newly opened theme park. Studio Ghibli is an Oscar-winning studio whose films are in fact distributed by The Walt Disney Company internationally (on several systems) but otherwise operate independently of the Disney Company. Based in Koganei, Tokyo, Japan, renowned director Hayao Miyazaki helms the well-loved animation studio, having produced favorites that have changed the animation game, from My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Princess Mononoke (1997), Spirited Away (2001), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo (2008), and more. Another trademark of the studio’s fantastic films is the equally well-known pairing of Joe Hisaishi’s music to the gorgeously directed visuals.

What “sexual crimes” occurred at the Ghibli Park?

Warning: the following contains images that may be considered sexual, disturbing or inappropriate.

This park since opening stands as a potential rival to even Universal Studios Japan and Disney’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Parks, having been rather well-received as an immersive and wholesome experience. Its features locations pulled straight from the animation giant’s beloved films and characters — not unlike Disney’s trademark dedication to immersion and family friendly experiences. Unfortunately, what’s happened recently has been far from family friendly.

Coming forward with “disgusting” pictures found on social media, Huffington Post Japan writer Anna shares some disturbing images of individuals who traveled to the Ghibli Park in Nagakute city in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, and took pictures of them “sexually harassing” characters’ figurines in the Park, including a young girl character around 14 to 17-years-old, named Therru from Goro Miyazaki’s Ghibli movie Tales from Earthsea (2006), and 13-year-old Marnie from 2014’s When Marnie Was Here, pictured below respectively:

This is Japan: At the newly opened Ghibli Park, men are taking inappropriate photos with the female character’s figurines. When asked for comments, the Ghibli Park stated that they will not be making any comments, nor be addressing this issue to the customers. Disgusting.

Anna adds to the thread, explaining more about the nature of the Ghibli Park as a “park designed for families”, and that “many children visit the park”. She notes that this is not just inappropriate, but could be “traumatic if children were there to witness it” — a likely occurrence. On top of that, the characters themselves are minors, and Anna calls the Park out for not making any comment (at the time of the thread’s posting:

I’d also like to add that Ghibli Park is a theme park designed for families – many children visit the park. These types of action is innapropriate by in itself, but it could have been traumatic if children were there to witness it, which is very likely. (continued) I’d also like to add, like many of you have pointed out, that these characters themselves are minors. The fact that Ghibli decided to make no comment towards their minor-aged characters being sexualized is beyond upsetting. I hope they see their mistake and decide to take action.

People are calling these actions out as “sex offender” behavior — as @inori_vet says:

(translated) This Ghibli Park situation feels extremely horrible. Whether it’s a figure or whatever, “I do it because the girl doesn’t resist” or “I do it because I can’t get caught” is the psychology of real sex offenders.

It’s definitely disturbing to see this happening at a famously family-friendly and wholesome Studio Ghibli Park, and we hope that something can effectively be implemented to combat the lewd behavior of these Guests.

