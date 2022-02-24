Disney’s New Rival Is Charging Half the Price For Tickets

Recently, Disney fans have become concerned about numerous price increases amid seemingly declining overall quality at Disney theme park properties in the United States.

Some Guests have posted stories online about the apparent lack of quality control in regard to various pieces of Disney Parks merchandise, including popular coffee mugs, while others have tirelessly complained about the company’s decision to get rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes and the increasingly controversial Genie+ platform.

Furthermore, Disney has begun reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort and is charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

And, all of this has come with ticket price increases at Disney Parks on both coasts. In fact, it is actually less expensive, at certain times of year, for California residents to visit Disneyland Paris than to vacation at their local Park, Disneyland Resort.

Now, a new Disney Parks rival — Japan’s mega-popular Studio Ghibli — is launching its own theme park, and the prices are significantly less expensive than anything Disney has to offer. As one recent article pointed out:

For those who are weary of [Disney] ponying up higher prices on an annual basis, an excellent alternative is opening in November. Studio Ghibli, the Oscar award-winning Japanese animation studio often called “The Disney of Japan,” is slated to open its own long-anticipated theme park on November 1 right outside Nagoya in Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Japan. Related: VIDEO: Mickey Mouse FINALLY Proposes to Minnie Mouse

The article went on to share details about the theme park property, which is set to feature five lands — similar to Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando and Disneyland Park in Anaheim — and will be anchored by a replica of Howl’s Moving Castle from the popular 2004 film of the same name.

The five sections of the Park are set to be the Springtime of Life Hill/Youth Hill, the Dondoko Forest Area — based on the iconic My Neighbor Totoro (1988) — the Ghibli Large Warehouse Area, the Mononoke’s Village Area from Princess Mononoke (1997), and the Witches’ Valley Area inspired by both Moving Castle and the ever-popular Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989).

Disney’s newest rival theme park, which will specifically target Guests who are interested in Tokyo Disney Resort, is set to open on November 1, 2022.

And, as the aforementioned report noted, ticket prices are remarkably affordable when compared to any Disney theme park property:

…park tickets will be 4000 yen (roughly $35) to explore the full park. It’s notable that this is less than half the price of a visit to Tokyo Disneyland ($68.66 U.S.) or Universal Studios Japan ($73.01 U.S.). And of course, it’s a mere fraction of a visit to a stateside Disney park. In fact, you could visit all three for just a bit more than the cost of a one day ticket to Walt Disney World.

Would you consider visiting Studio Ghibli’s new theme park?

