Upset Guest Says Disney Has Cut Too Much, Asks “Where’s the Magic?”

Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, some Guests have not been.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited what the Disney Parks could do since early 2020, with supply chain issues as well as price increases. And speaking of price increases, one Guest went to social media to rant a little about how “unfriendly” the Disney Parks are now to its Guests.

See the full post below from u/Cheap_Hall_1893:

Will Disney parks ever go back to being customer friendly? The parks have all gone downhill..we know that ..but the fact that the prices are being raised yet again and the rides are turning into long wait times for either fixing or waiting because they are charging us to use the lighting lane . They took away the free buses They took away hotel perks to the park They cut the food portions down and double the price .. especially after the spokesperson said it’s good for our waist lines …. Where’s the magic anymore? How much longer are we going to sit around an dump money like nothing just to enjoy what little they have to offer . I can’t be the only one whos so upset with this that come my trip in June ,it will be my very last .I’ve always wanted to go to anniversary Disney event but not like this .. I hope we can all band together an make our voices heard of these terrible practices that Bob paycheck has implemented … I wonder what Walt Disney would think of this behavior..

Those in the comments had many thoughts regarding this topic. User u/Jsome2010 commented:

The thing about this is that people keep paying money for lightning lanes, hotels, and park tickets no matter the cost. There’s also the demand aspect. Until demand dies, all of the issues you (and others) have with the new cost-cutting measures or added fees will still be kept by management. People in these Reddit communities keep complaining, yet the majority still have trips planned soon or have just concluded a trip and are booking another. It’s why Disney just beat their financial expectations with the parks on their earnings call two weeks ago. As for the food, I went in November, and my wife went again with friends in January over MLK weekend, and neither of us had any issues with portion size. I’m not a Bob Chapek guy, but let’s not act like cost-cutting measures are just him. Bob Iger announced Genie + in 2019 and also introduced cost-cutting measures. The pandemic just expedited the process

User u/TacoBelleoftheBall_ said:

I really think people should put their money where their mouth is. This is the first year in almost 10 years where I will not be going to Disney, because my trip last year was just so bad

User u/Tbhjr stated that their trips have actually been great:

Even with increased prices, I have yet to have a bad experience with their customer service or the parks themselves on either US coast. Genie+ has been my only pain in the ass. Oh, and other guests.

User u/pptranger7 discussed Disney Genie:

People are paying, so Disney will continue to increase prices. I think it will take an economic recession for consumer demand to dry up and Disney to consider making the trip more financially friendly. My family went in December and enjoyed the trip as usual. We certainly noticed the price increase and the unimpressive genie+. With that said, we may delay our next WDW visit, but we will definitely return in the next 2-5 years.

From our experience, Cast Members have been fantastic during this time, making sure Guests are happy and safe!

We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so.

You can visit the official website for the Walt Disney World Resort for more information on planning and ticket prices. This is far from the first or last price increase that has happened at the Walt Disney World Resort or in Disneyland in Southern California.

