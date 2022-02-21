Multi-Hour Wait Times Skyrocket as Disney Hits Park Pass Capacity

Coming to Walt Disney World during any time of the year can be hectic, but sometimes are worse than others.

Now that Disney World has lifted its mask mandates and tourism is picking up speed, we are starting to see the Parks look much busier than usual. Although Disney World wait times are often always long, holidays are the worst when it comes to wanting to not spend hours in line. This long-weekend being Presidents’ Day long-weekend has definitely caused a massive influx of Guests, causing all Disney Park Passes to disappear from view.

Now, through the rest of the week, getting into Disney is a challenge as EPCOT is the only park with limited availability, and that is not including today, as the final day of Festival of the Arts is sold out and at capacity. Just one hour ago, Pawsmatica took to Reddit to announce that they have been in line for Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for three hours, and they still have more to go.

Currently in line for ROTR… 3 hours and counting.

There’s no way this goddamned ride is worth this.

Below, we can see wait ties for rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith are holding a 90 minute wait. Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom is at 105 minutes, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is at 115 minutes, and so on!

Even longer wait times with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at 120 minutes, Avatar Flight of Passage at 125 minutes. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at 135 minutes, Slinky Dog Dash at 155 minutes, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at 160 minutes. You can say today is a good day to have Lightning Lane, even if you don’t like the idea of paying for Disney Genie+.

With wait times this excessive, it can be hard to enjoy to Parks, so it is always good to think of other ways to feel like magic. There are plenty of shows like Beauty and Beast that you can attend, as well as lots of shopping and sight seeing to do! If it ever becomes too overwhelming at Disney, I like to hop to a Resort for a snack or a drink! Disney’s Polynesian Resort is a go-to for many at Magic Kingdom, but every Park has a nearby hotel to help break up the day and those crowds!

What is the busiest you have seen Walt Disney World?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!