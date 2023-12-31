‘Star Wars’ Character Reportedly Axed by Disney, Quietly Removed From Park

A once-popular character is reportedly being removed from Disney’s most immersive theme park destination.

Related: ‘What If…?’ Star Addresses Rumors About Live-Action Marvel Role

Disneyland is home to a wide range of fun and magical lands, ranging from Adventureland to Tomorrowland. However, the most exciting and immersive location at Disneyland is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Here, guests can live out their very own Star Wars stories and interact with some of the most iconic characters from the franchise, like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca.

In an attempt to help merge the streaming and theme park worlds, Disney brought over several characters from Disney+ original shows to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Guests visiting the theme parks can now meet with a wide range of characters like The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and for a while, Fennec Shand, a character who first appeared in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. This series is part of the “new wave’ of Star Wars content, all of which can be found on Disney’s streaming platform. Other popular Disney+ original series include The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Unfortunately, Disney is reportedly done with this character, at least in the theme parks.

According to multiple reports, Fennec Shand made her final appearance at the Disneyland Resort over the weekend. We’ve seen characters come and go, but Fennec Shand only made her debut less than a year ago. As of December 30, 2023, Fennec Shand will no longer be greeting guests at the Disneyland Resort. We aren’t sure why Disney decided to give this character the axe, but we have to say we will miss being able to meet this incredibly unique character at the Disneyland Resort. One of the newest characters brought to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Hera Syndull from Disney+’s Ahsoka.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an incredible destination to visit during your trip to either Disneyland or Walt Disney World. First opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, this land eventually made its way to the west coast, allowing even more guests to live out their very own Star Wars fantasies. Galaxy’s Edge is filled to the brim with incredible detail and immersive storytelling and also features two amazing attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. The latter is a family-friendly immersive simulator that gives guests the control to choose their own adventure. The former is one of the world’s most complex and impressive theme park rides, featuring multiple ride systems, dozens of animatronics and an absolutely incredible amount of special effects.

Who is your favorite character from Star Wars?