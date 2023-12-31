‘What If…?’ Star Addresses Rumors About Live-Action Marvel Role

Devery Jacobs, a newly minted star of Marvel’s What If…?, in which she plays Kahhori, a Mohawk woman who becomes Earth’s first superhero, will also portray a different character named Bonnie in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, making her part of a very exclusive group of actors to play multiple roles in the franchise.

It turns out that the casting of Jacobs in both roles, plus the fact that Kahhori is an original creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has some fans speculating that there might be some connection between the characters.

Related: New Avenger Character Leaked for ‘What If…?’ Season 2

The Marvel actress revealed in a recent interview with Collider that she does not believe that there is an intended link between the two characters, saying:

“I think it was a coincidence. It was funny, when I originally got involved with What If…?, it was long before ever auditioning, or knowing that Echo was going to be a project, or that I would be auditioning for it. I didn’t want to send off too many radars that I’m already playing another character, even though it’s animation, even though it’s in another century, in another language, even though it’s in the What If…? universe.”

In all likelihood, the possibility that Kahhori, a character in the 15th century, and Bonnie, who presumably exists in the same 21st century as the majority of the MCU, might be connected is probably suggested merely by both characters being indigenous Americans. But, on the other hand, it seems unlikely that Marvel is going to let Kahhori fall by the wayside, and Devery Jacobs may well find herself becoming a larger part of the franchise than she initially expected.

Related: Marvel Has Officially Delayed ‘Echo,’ ‘Agatha,’ and ‘X-Men ’97’

Jacobs is also up for portraying Kahhori in live-action, saying, “I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that’s live-action, or whether that’s through animation. I’ll always be there for that.”

Devery Jacobs is expected to portray Kahhori in another episode of What If…?, regardless if the character ever becomes part of the live-action MCU. Echo will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 9, and, along with Jacobs, will co-star Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Charlie Cox.

Who’s your favorite character on Marvel’s What If…? so far? Let us know in the comments below!