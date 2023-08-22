“Nobody Wants That,” Fans Hate “Too Old” Actor as Live-Action Flynn Rider

Fans are not impressed by the idea of one actor playing Flynn Rider in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled (2010).

It seems like Disney is on a mission to remake each and every title produced by Walt Disney Animation over the years. This year alone, we’ve seen the release of The Little Mermaid (2023) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), while next year will bring the already deeply unpopular Snow White (2024).

And Disney isn’t slowing down any time soon. The future is stacked with live-action remakes, including new versions of Lilo & Stitch (2002), Moana (2016), Hercules (1997), Bambi (1942), Robin Hood (1973), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and, of course, Tangled.

Earlier this month, we reported that a new version of the beloved adaptation of “Rapunzel” was in the works at Disney. If rumors are to be believed, the studio’s number one choice for the eponymous Disney princess – voiced by Mandy Moore in the original – is Florence Pugh.

Now, people are debating whether Zachary Levi might reprise his role as Flynn Rider (also known as Eugene Fitzherbert). Levi confirmed he was open to a return in a recent Q&A at Chicago Fan Expo.

“There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it, somebody sent it to me, that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel,” he said. “And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me? Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh, so you’d have [makes noises] in Tangled. Come on!”

Levi already has a history at Disney beyond being for the voice actor for Flynn Rider. He portrayed Marvel’s Asgardian Fandral in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). However, he’s also found himself in hot water over the past few months due to his alleged anti-vaccination views and statements deemed as “anti-union” during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, including calling Hollywood movies “garbage” that fans should not see.

The irony is that his most recent box-office effort, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) – in which he played the title character – also flopped at the box office earlier this year. The film was met with generally negative reviews, which Levi declared as “unkind.” He also publically accused Dwayne Johnson of blocking his appearance in Black Adam (2022).

Reprising the role of Flynn Rider – which is arguably one of his most successful roles – would certainly steer Levi’s career and reputation on a more positive path. However, if the fan reactions are anything to go by, audiences do not want to see him in the role.

Most responses called out Levi’s age (Levi is 42, while Rider is supposed to be 26). As @Alex222xx pointed out, “He’s toooooo old for that.”

“You’re like 45,” said @10211290. “Stop it.”

Others believe that Levi’s past comments should discount him from the race for Rider – and that no Disney fan wants to see him reprise the role in the first place. “He’s so desperate,” said @MoviesForSoul. “Insufferable. I don’t think anyone has campaigned for Zachary Levi to reprise his role for Flynn in the live-action Tangled…”

Meanwhile, @Cnickb25 said: “Who said we wanted him to please.”

“He’s so desperate,” said @Chrisybby. “Only because he knows [Florence Pugh’s] movies sell. I wonder what shit he’ll say next when he realizes he isn’t getting the role.”

Some also highlighted his previous quote about Hollywood films as a reason why he should not return.

“What happened to stop watching bad movies?” asked @W1thDiamonds. “That would be a live-action Rapunzel movie with him in it.”

