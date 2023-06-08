‘Shazam’ Star Slammed for Far-Right Support, Compared to Chris Pratt

Shazam star Zachary Levi is facing scrutiny and criticism on Twitter for following a certain account.

Levi is best known for voicing Flynn Rider in Tangled (2010) as well as portraying the DC superhero Shazam. Shazam! (2019) and its sequel, released earlier this year, had disappointing performances in the box office, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods essentially being a box-office bomb. Unfortunately, the first movie was competing with arguably the biggest blockbuster event of 2019, Avengers: Endgame, and the sequel just fell at a time when fans are unsure of the DCU and reaching a point of fatigue.

Now, Levi is going viral on Twitter for following Gays Against Groomers. Contrary to the account’s name, Gays Against Groomers is actually a far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ organization known for protesting gender-affirming care, Pride events, and LGBTQ+ education in schools. Their official Twitter bio describes them as “a 501(c)4 organization of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+.'”

The discovery was revealed and made viral by @NebsGoodTakes, who shared a screenshot showing Levi follows the account with the caption “glad shazam 2 crashed and burned actually.” “Zachary Levi is everything people thought Chris Pratt was,” replies @laha_jeet. Chris Pratt has been slammed for years for his religious ideology.

Understandably, many comments are confused about Levi receiving so much backlash about following the account. In follow-up replies, several users, like @SleppyBunStar, explain that the account is “not only is run by people who are not gay and are very homophobic as they also blame everyone that is part of the LGBTQ+ of for pedophilia while also harassing innocent people.”

There are people defending Levi, saying he may not be aware of what the account actually is, especially given their purposefully misleading name. However, others point out other accounts that he follows on Twitter, saying that “it tracks” he would follow Gays Against Grooming, knowing who they are. Either way, it’s certainly not a good look for Levi.

