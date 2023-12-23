Disneyland Guests Now Have to Wait in Line to Enter Themed Area

Shanghai Disneyland has many things, but the wait time listed on the official Disney app to enter the newly themed land is different.

Shanghai Disneyland Opens New ‘Zootopia’ Land

Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia Land opened on December 20, 2023. It’s the first Zootopia-inspired land in a Disney theme park. The new area features new attractions based on the hit Disney animated Zootopia (2016), shops, dining options for guests, character meet and greets, new-themed entertainment experiences, merchandise, and so much more.

The Shanghai Disney Resort recently opened the world’s first “Zootopia Land.” Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hugely successful film “Zootopia,” the newest themed area within Shanghai Disneyland marks its second major expansion. – rough Google translation (@ChinaEmbAngola on X, formally Twitter)

#Disney‘s magic transcends fiction! To celebrate the opening of the 1st-ever #Zootopia land , #Shanghai @Disney Resort is making a real impact by donating 1 million yuan ($139,983) to the China Environmental Protection Foundation. [ /VCG] @RobertIger @WaltDisneyCo @InvestShanghai on X, formally Twitter

Zootopia is based on the 2016 animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the first land or attraction based on Zootopia in any Disney theme park. The Disney Resort in China seems to have a wait time listed on the Disney app, giving guests an idea of how long they will have to wait to enter the new land.