Disneyland Guests Now Have to Wait in Line to Enter Themed Area

in Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland has many things, but the wait time listed on the official Disney app to enter the newly themed land is different.

Shanghai Disneyland Opens New ‘Zootopia’ Land

Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia Land opened on December 20, 2023. It’s the first Zootopia-inspired land in a Disney theme park. The new area features new attractions based on the hit Disney animated Zootopia (2016), shops, dining options for guests, character meet and greets, new-themed entertainment experiences, merchandise, and so much more.

The Shanghai Disney Resort recently opened the world’s first “Zootopia Land.” Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hugely successful film “Zootopia,” the newest themed area within Shanghai Disneyland marks its second major expansion.

#Disney‘s magic transcends fiction! To celebrate the opening of the 1st-ever #Zootopia land , #Shanghai

Zootopia is based on the 2016 animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the first land or attraction based on Zootopia in any Disney theme park. The Disney Resort in China seems to have a wait time listed on the Disney app, giving guests an idea of how long they will have to wait to enter the new land.
@thehappyzan posted a screenshot they took of the My Disney Experience mobile application showing an estimated wait time of one hour just to enter the new Zootopia-themed land inside Shanghai Disneyland.

Having a wait time listed to enter the land is SUCH a good idea

Having a posted wait time to enter the newly themed land will allow guests to decide whether or not it’s the right time to enter that area. Having the wait time will enable guests to plan their day at this Disney Resort amid the Holiday season and this new area opening up.

Shanghai Disneyland, situated in Pudong, China, is a captivating blend of Disney magic and Chinese culture, making it a unique and enchanting destination. Opened in June 2016, the park boasts the iconic Enchanted Storybook Castle, the largest castle in any Disney theme park. Beyond classic Disney attractions, Shanghai Disneyland features innovative rides like Tron Lightcycle Power Run and Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, which showcases cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling.

The park integrates Chinese elements into its design, entertainment, and cuisine, offering a cultural fusion that resonates with local and international visitors. With its dedication to delivering world-class entertainment and an immersive experience, Shanghai Disneyland continues to enchant guests with the magic and wonder of Disney in a distinctly Chinese setting.

