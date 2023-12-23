Disneyland Guests Now Have to Wait in Line to Enter Themed Area

Shanghai Disneyland has many things, but the wait time listed on the official Disney app to enter the newly themed land is different.
Shanghai Disneyland Opens New ‘Zootopia’ Land
Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia Land opened on December 20, 2023. It’s the first Zootopia-inspired land in a Disney theme park. The new area features new attractions based on the hit Disney animated Zootopia (2016), shops, dining options for guests, character meet and greets, new-themed entertainment experiences, merchandise, and so much more.
O Shanghai Disney Resort inaugurou recentemente a primeira “Zootopia Land” do mundo. Baseada no filme de enorme sucesso da Walt Disney Animation Studios “Zootopia”, a oitava área temática dentro da Disneylândia de Shanghai marca a segunda grande expansão. pic.twitter.com/TsFHOzngMG
The Shanghai Disney Resort recently opened the world’s first “Zootopia Land.” Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hugely successful film “Zootopia,” the newest themed area within Shanghai Disneyland marks its second major expansion.
#Disney's magic ✨ transcends fiction! To celebrate the opening of the 1st-ever #Zootopia land 🦊🐰, #Shanghai @Disney Resort is making a real impact by donating 1 million yuan ($139,983) to the China Environmental Protection Foundation. [📸/VCG] @RobertIger @WaltDisneyCo pic.twitter.com/QVzvobmy6D
@thehappyzan posted a screenshot they took of the My Disney Experience mobile application showing an estimated wait time of one hour just to enter the new Zootopia-themed land inside Shanghai Disneyland.
Having a wait time listed to enter the land is SUCH a good idea pic.twitter.com/S5E2FWKjUA
Having a posted wait time to enter the newly themed land will allow guests to decide whether or not it’s the right time to enter that area. Having the wait time will enable guests to plan their day at this Disney Resort amid the Holiday season and this new area opening up.
Shanghai Disneyland, situated in Pudong, China, is a captivating blend of Disney magic and Chinese culture, making it a unique and enchanting destination. Opened in June 2016, the park boasts the iconic Enchanted Storybook Castle, the largest castle in any Disney theme park. Beyond classic Disney attractions, Shanghai Disneyland features innovative rides like Tron Lightcycle Power Run and Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, which showcases cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling.
The park integrates Chinese elements into its design, entertainment, and cuisine, offering a cultural fusion that resonates with local and international visitors. With its dedication to delivering world-class entertainment and an immersive experience, Shanghai Disneyland continues to enchant guests with the magic and wonder of Disney in a distinctly Chinese setting.